Young artists to showcase work through Newham Unlocked Festival

Published: 10:24 AM September 28, 2021

Amber with her Illustration All Together Now - Credit: Rosetta Arts

Two young artists have spoken about how the Newham Unlocked Festival has helped them to be seen and heard.

Amber Pierre and Michelle Adjei are showcasing their work through the festival with the help of Rosetta Arts, which delivers creative courses, workshops and experiences for people in east London.

Michelle will perform her poetry - which is influenced by local people and experiences - live.

Michelle Adjei is a poet - Credit: Rosetta Arts

She said: "Writing makes it easier for me to discuss difficult topics, like community and inequality. I hope my poetry encourages meaningful conversations.

“Until recently I found it difficult to share my work. Now I feel there's something about creating material that you like, then sending it off into the world and seeing that other people like it too, that's incredibly rewarding.”

Meanwhile, Amber is a visual artist whose work is on display as part of the Festival Arts Trail.

She said: "My work All Together Now is inspired by Newham Unlocked’s theme of Unity that aims to reconnect communities.

"My work looks at lockdown, the freedom to connect with family/friends, our love for travelling and learning about the places around us.

“My work shows the many changes young people have seen in the area and hopefully tells of the opportunities for them to express themselves and innovate.”

Amber said exhibiting through the festival is a chance to give back to Newham, where she grew up, and her artwork recognises the local businesses which supported the community during lockdown.

The two young people came forward with their experiences of Rosetta Arts and Newham Unlocked as part of Newham's Year of the Young Person.

Sanaz Amidi, chief executive of Rosetta Arts, one of the festival partners, said: “Newham Unlocked is a perfect fit for us, as we’ve been supporting young creative potential in Newham for many years, and there is so much young talent, ready to be unlocked.”

As part of the festival, which runs until October 17, Rosetta Arts will perform around Green Street and Plaistow.

On Saturday, October 16, there will be a "mass movement" performance of 60 dancers, six communities, secondary schools, youth dance groups and University of East London (UEL) students in Green Street.

Then on Sunday, October 17, in Plaistow Park, local artists from Rosetta Arts will platform in a talent show and offer a range of family workshops.

To find out more about Newham Unlocked, visit www.newhamunlocked.org

