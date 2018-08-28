Eighty knives recovered from amnesty bin at Forest Gate police station

These are the potentionally lethal knives that have been handed in at Forest Gate police station.

A total of 80 weapons were placed in an amnesty bin at the station as part of the Met Police’s fight to tackle knife crime.

The bin was emptied on Monday and all the recovered knives have been destroyed.

The image was uploaded on Newham Police’s offical Twitter acount.

