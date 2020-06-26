Search

‘All options on the table’ for future of Stratford estate tower blocks: council

PUBLISHED: 12:28 26 June 2020

The Carpenters Estate in Stratford

The Carpenters Estate in Stratford

Archant

All options for the future of three Carpenters Estate tower blocks in Stratford “remain on the table”, the council says.

Housing developer Populo Living, formerly known as Red Door Ventures, has spent the past 16 weeks carrying out detailed analysis and surveys of the James Riley Point, Lund Point and Dennison Point towers.

It’s looking at everything from structural soundness to whether they could be upgraded to provide decent homes for the future.

The tower blocks have 434 properties in total, with 29 currently occupied by tenants or leaseholders and the rest void.

Populo Living was given the green light to run a people-led planning redesign process to restore the estate, after years of uncertainty, by the council cabinet in February.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Populo is building on many months of conversations we’ve already had with residents to ensure the estate once again becomes a vibrant community heartland that the next generation can call home.

“This reflects my commitment to involving residents in decision-making and working collaboratively with them so that the skills, knowledge and experience of those who know the estate best are shaping its future.”

You may also want to watch:

The previous administration began a procurement process for a joint venture partnership with a private developer to regenerate the estate.

Under that arrangement, many people relocated from the estate, with more than 70pc rehoused in the Stratford area.

They will have the right to return if they want to and are being involved in the process.

Ms Fiaz paused the joint venture plan after she was elected in May 2018, as she had committed to end the process and consult directly with people affected.

Soon after, Ms Fiaz began talks on the range of options for the estate to develop a masterplan aiming to provide extra homes, at least 50pc genuinely affordable housing, restore the estate as a vibrant neighbourhood, and connect it to the wider area.

Ms Fiaz said: “All previous assessments that refurbishment wasn’t going to be an option are being looked at again.”

Final technical reports will be presented to the cabinet by the end of the year.

“The residents steering group will play a full and active part in the process,” Ms Fiaz added.

