Families flee fire at North Woolwich takeaway

About 40 firefighters were called to the blaze in North Woolwich. Picture: LFB Archant

A fire caused by a deep fat fryer at a takeaway forced families to flee their homes in the flats above.

About 40 firefighters and six engines rushed to the eatery in Albert Road, North Woolwich after being called at 10.59pm on Thursday, September 26.

Watch manager, David Southall, said: "Crews worked hard to contain the fire and prevented the blaze spreading to the homes above the shop."

A man with two children on the first floor and a woman and two youngsters on the second fled the building before the brigade arrived.

There were no reports of injuries, but part of the ground floor and half the takeaway's ventilation system were destroyed.

Investigators believe it was caused by the unsafe use of the fryer and a build up of fat and grease in ventilation equipment.

Mr Southall said: "This is an ideal opportunity to remind restaurant and take-away owners to always make sure their extraction systems are kept clean. A build up of fat and grease within the filters can lead to a fire."

Fire crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Poplar, Barking and Stratford fire stations fought the flames which were out just before 1am.