Search

Advanced search

Families flee fire at North Woolwich takeaway

PUBLISHED: 12:59 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 27 September 2019

About 40 firefighters were called to the blaze in North Woolwich. Picture: LFB

About 40 firefighters were called to the blaze in North Woolwich. Picture: LFB

Archant

A fire caused by a deep fat fryer at a takeaway forced families to flee their homes in the flats above.

About 40 firefighters and six engines rushed to the eatery in Albert Road, North Woolwich after being called at 10.59pm on Thursday, September 26.

Watch manager, David Southall, said: "Crews worked hard to contain the fire and prevented the blaze spreading to the homes above the shop."

You may also want to watch:

A man with two children on the first floor and a woman and two youngsters on the second fled the building before the brigade arrived.

There were no reports of injuries, but part of the ground floor and half the takeaway's ventilation system were destroyed.

Investigators believe it was caused by the unsafe use of the fryer and a build up of fat and grease in ventilation equipment.

Mr Southall said: "This is an ideal opportunity to remind restaurant and take-away owners to always make sure their extraction systems are kept clean. A build up of fat and grease within the filters can lead to a fire."

Fire crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Poplar, Barking and Stratford fire stations fought the flames which were out just before 1am.

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Man found suffering ‘lacerations to his face’ in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view,

‘Scammers gaining access to empty Newham homes by calling locksmiths to open door’

Newham based locksmith Mohammed Rashid. Picture: Mohammed Rashid

Dead man leaves contents of house to Canning Town homeless charity

Lorraine Tabone of Lola's Homeless support group. Picture: Kean Mears.

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Man found suffering ‘lacerations to his face’ in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view,

‘Scammers gaining access to empty Newham homes by calling locksmiths to open door’

Newham based locksmith Mohammed Rashid. Picture: Mohammed Rashid

Dead man leaves contents of house to Canning Town homeless charity

Lorraine Tabone of Lola's Homeless support group. Picture: Kean Mears.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coach Warren says Wapping men being back in National League is where they belong

Wapping men's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)

Cricket: Essex youngsters to keep Cook going for another year

Alastair Cook in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) celebrate after the final whistle in the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hockey: Wapping Kidds continue to grow

Some of the Wapping Kidds face the camera (pic Wapping HC)

Cricket: Essex desire key says ten Doeschate

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists