Plans for industrial hub, shipyard and homes on Albert Island approved

Published: 6:31 PM April 8, 2021

Plans to build employment and marine hubs and family homes in the Royal Docks have been given the green light.

London and Regional Properties says the 25-acre Albert Island redevelopment - just to the east of London City Airport - will create 1,200 jobs and contribute about £3million a year to the local economy.

The project will be led by the real estate investment firm in partnership with the landowner - the mayor of London - as well as Newham Council and the Royal Docks Management Authority (RoDMA).

It will offer a mix of warehouses, flexible industrial and educational uses, and a café within a building called the Ideas Factory.

A new marina, boatyard and passenger pier on the Thames will also be built, along with 16 new "family homes" - eight of which will be social-rent affordable.

You may also want to watch:

London and Regional Properties development director Geoffrey Springer said: “I’m excited about the future of Albert Island and the positive impact it will have locally.

"Not only will the scheme create 1,252 permanent jobs, of which 50pc will be for local people, we will also be contributing over £3m towards Newham’s training programme to help local people get the skills they need to take up the new jobs.”

London and Regional Properties was awarded the contract to redevelop the site in March 2018 and the masterplan was designed by award-winning Haworth Tompkins.

Now that the project has received planning permission, work on the site is expected to start next year and be completed in 2024.