Technology centre and shipyard plan for Albert Island industrial hub

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 January 2020

CGI of Albert Island Picture: Forbes Massie/Haworth Tompkins

CGI of Albert Island Picture: Forbes Massie/Haworth Tompkins

Forbes Massie/Haworth Tompkins

Plans to create a new shipyard and technology centre in Beckton as part of a new industrial hub have been submitted.

The Albert Island scheme aims to "comprehensively redevlop" the 13.49 hectare site to create an employment hub with a range of industrial uses.

Planning documents submitted to Newham Council state that "the four key components of London's transport infrastructure - river, road, rail and runway - will be brought together and co-located within this industrial hub".

The site borders the Royal Docks and is close to both London City Airport's runway and the DLR. Current road access to Albert Island via Woolwich Manor Way and Albert Road would be retained.

Proposals for the site, designed by Haworth Tompkins on behalf of London and Regional Properties Ltd, include a central building known as the Ideas Factory. This is designed to accommodate a range of tenants including the London City Institute of Technology.

Plans for the education facility are being considered with the support of Queen Mary University of London and Newham College, and would provide support and training for young people.

There would also be a distribution warehouse and long term storage facilities on the site.

The existing marina is set to be refurbished and extended to cater for houseboats and leisure boats, with a new shipyard created that could service boats using the Thames. A passenger pier that could accommodate a Thames Clipper service is also proposed as part of the scheme.

If approved, the Albert Island scheme will be built in stages with phase two featuring 16 new two and three-bedroom homes, half of which will be available at social rent.

According to the planning documents, "the masterplan vision seeks to create an integrated piece of city, which is open and permeable to the public, rather than a segregated industrial estate".

The site falls within the Royal Docks and Beckton waterfront opportunity area, which has a long-term aim of providing 25,500 new homes and 60,000 jobs.

The proposals will be automatically referred to the Greater London Authority for consideration. A date has  not been set for a decision to be made by.

