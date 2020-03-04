Murder investigation launched after body of Manor Park boy, 16, found near Gallions Reach DLR

Police officer near where man was recently found dead close to Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 16-year old boy was found near a DLR station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Police have said they are confident the youngster is Shanur Ahmed from Manor Park, although formal identification has not yet taken place.

Police were called by paramedics to reports of an unresponsive male near the station in Atlantis Avenue, Royal Docks, at 8.38am yesterday (March 3).

A Met spokesman said: "The male was a 16-year-old boy who had suffered head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Ahmed had been reported missing by his family in the early hours of Tuesday, after he did not return home. His family has been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR - tent. Credit: Jon King Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR - tent. Credit: Jon King

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Police received a call at 7:50pm on Monday, March 2, where a member of the public reported seeing a gang of about 30 males carrying baseball bats near the DLR station.

Officers searched the area but couldn't find any trace of the suspects.

Detectives are working to see if the murder is linked to this group of youths and are asking anyone who was in the Gallions Reach area on Monday evening to contact police.

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith said: "A young teenage boy has died and his family and friends are devastated.

You may also want to watch:

"They want answers and they deserve all the help the public can give them. We need anyone with information to tell us what they know.

"In particular, we want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Gallions Reach at around 8pm on Monday. If you were a passing motorist using a dashcam you may have recorded something vital, please make contact. My officers are ready to take your call and you will be fully supported."

A wide cordon was placed around the patch of scrubland with the station closed on March 3. Forensics teams and a police sniffer dog were also at the scene.

A borough-wide, section 60 stop and search order was also in place from 1pm on March 3 to 6am this morning (March 4).

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, has offered her condolences to Ahmed's family and friends.

Ms Fiaz said: "It is heartbreaking that another young person has violently lost his life in our borough. On behalf of all Newham councillors and staff, I offer condolences and sympathy to his family and friends.

"The circumstances of this incident are still emerging but no family should have to suffer the anguish and pain of loss that those involved in this tragic case are undoubtedly going through right now.

"Violence needn't be part of anyone's childhood and tackling violence against young people is a serious and urgent issue and a personal priority. This tragedy underlines the urgency of improving youth services in the borough and taking steps to make the young people of Newham safe."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives on 020 8345 3985 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1573/03MAR.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Young people who have information about violence or knife crime can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously - your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is independent of the police.