Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man has been charged following the fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel.

Adelani Bepo, 28, of Three Colt Street, Poplar, was charged on Sunday, March 29 with Shadika’s murder.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 30.

The charge follows an investigation by homicide detectives from specialist crime.

Shadika, 40, died after being stabbed in Altmore Avenue, near the junction with Barking Road, East Ham, in the early hours of Thursday, March 19.