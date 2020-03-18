EastEnders star launches charity’s Easter egg appeal

AAA patron Ricky Grover launches the Easter egg appeal.

Could you help give underprivileged children in Newham a treat this Easter?

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) has launched its annual Easter egg appeal, which aims to collect 2,000 chocolate treats - one for each child referred.

AAA founder Kevin Jenkins explained: “The children receiving an Easter egg will be living in poverty on a daily basis and experiencing a variety of other difficulties and issues.

“Without the help of the appeal, they will not be able to enjoy an Easter egg - a special treat that so many take for granted each year.”

This year’s appeal was launched by actor and comedian Ricky Grover, who is a patron of the Newham charity.

The EastEnders star said: “Help us crack it!

“There is nothing worse for a child than not to receive something that they know every other child is getting. Please give an egg and help our local disadvantaged kids crack a smile this Easter.”

The appeal, which is supported by the Recorder, is running until Friday, April 3 in order to allow the charity’s staff time to distribute the eggs before Easter Sunday.

To support the appeal, you can bring an egg to one of the charity’s hubs in Canning Town and Stratford.

Schools, businesses and faith groups are invited to organise their own collectons or fundraising activities, with the money raised used to purchase even more chocolate treats.

Among the activites already organised is an Easter egg run on Saturday, March 28, which will see bikers ride from High Beach in Essex to the Terence Brown Arc in the Park, carrying Easter eggs which will then be handed over to the appeal.

Recorder editor Lindsay Jones said: “Please donate to this worthwhile appeal if you are able to and help to put a smile on the faces of disadvantaged Newham children this Easter.”

Donations can be dropped off at either the Terence Brown Arc in the Park, Bethell Avenue, or the Glyn Hopkin Abbey Hub in Gay Road.

Those with a larger donation which may require collecting should email kevin@theaaazone to arrange.

Eggs of all shapes, sizes and types are welcome.