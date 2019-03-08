Project looking at Newham's anti-racist organisations launching for young people

A workshop at Rabbits Road Press, one of the organisations helping to run Activating Newham. The project will look at anti-racism groups working in Newham in the 1980s to explore how people in the borough experience racism now. Picture: Leyla Reynolds. Leyla Reynolds

A new project for Newham's young people is looking at the history of the anti-racist struggle in the borough.

For Activating Newham, they will look at the history and legacy of anti-racist organising in the 1980s and use it to explore how different communities in the borough experience racism now.

Groups like the Newham Monitoring Project, Statewatch and Searchlight magazine will all be included, as well as contemporary activists like Sisters Uncut.

Residents aged 16 to 30 will meet weekly at Old Manor Park Library to develop a programme of public talks, events, screenings and oral history training sessions.

The six-month project is a partnership between think-tank the Institute of Race Relations and community press and printers Rabbits Road Press.

The group is using a £43,400 grant from the National Lottery to run Activating Newham.

The project is looking for six more young people to fill its roster of 12.

People who want to get involved in a workshop, curate the exhibition or attend a talk should email leyla@createlondon.org.