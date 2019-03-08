Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Project looking at Newham's anti-racist organisations launching for young people

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 August 2019

A workshop at Rabbits Road Press, one of the organisations helping to run Activating Newham. The project will look at anti-racism groups working in Newham in the 1980s to explore how people in the borough experience racism now. Picture: Leyla Reynolds.

A workshop at Rabbits Road Press, one of the organisations helping to run Activating Newham. The project will look at anti-racism groups working in Newham in the 1980s to explore how people in the borough experience racism now. Picture: Leyla Reynolds.

Leyla Reynolds

A new project for Newham's young people is looking at the history of the anti-racist struggle in the borough.

For Activating Newham, they will look at the history and legacy of anti-racist organising in the 1980s and use it to explore how different communities in the borough experience racism now.

Groups like the Newham Monitoring Project, Statewatch and Searchlight magazine will all be included, as well as contemporary activists like Sisters Uncut.

You may also want to watch:

Residents aged 16 to 30 will meet weekly at Old Manor Park Library to develop a programme of public talks, events, screenings and oral history training sessions.

The six-month project is a partnership between think-tank the Institute of Race Relations and community press and printers Rabbits Road Press.

The group is using a £43,400 grant from the National Lottery to run Activating Newham.

The project is looking for six more young people to fill its roster of 12.

People who want to get involved in a workshop, curate the exhibition or attend a talk should email leyla@createlondon.org.

Most Read

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Most Read

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

T20: Essex Eagles tame Sussex Sharks

Daniel Lawrence of Essex gives a 'thumbs-up' to acknowledge scoring fifty runs during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Project looking at Newham’s anti-racist organisations launching for young people

A workshop at Rabbits Road Press, one of the organisations helping to run Activating Newham. The project will look at anti-racism groups working in Newham in the 1980s to explore how people in the borough experience racism now. Picture: Leyla Reynolds.

EuroHockey: England 2 Ireland 1

Zach Wallace celebrates a goal for England against Ireland (pic WSP Frank Uijlenbroek)

London Lions sign guard Allen-Jordan from Cheshire Phoenix

Dii'Jon Allen-Jordan has signed from Cheshire Phoenix (Pic: London Lions)

Ling wants another good result at Brisbane Road

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists