Nurse to abseil down 17-storey Royal London Hospital to raise funds for London Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 August 2019

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Barts NHS Trust

Abseiling down a 17-storey building is a scary thought for many, but for one nurse, it is just a bit of fun for a good cause.

Fae Bellouere, 23, will abseil down the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Fae BellouereFae Bellouere, 23, will abseil down the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Fae Bellouere

Upton Park resident Fae Bellouere, 23, will descend from the rooftop helipad at Royal London Hospital next month to raise money for the London Air Ambulance.

Fae has worked at the Whitechapel hospital since October and has wanted to contribute to the charity since well before she graduated last September.

"I remember my first ever placement, which was nearly four years ago. I worked on the neuro ward and basically every patient who came in was someone who was initially treated and brought into hospital by air ambulance," she said.

"Most of them wouldn't have survived if it weren't for the air ambulance going out and bringing them back in such a short time period - they literally save lives.

"I did a bit of research and found they were almost entirely funded by charity and corporate donations."

You may also want to watch:

From the Royal London Hospital base, a helicopter can reach any patient inside the M25 London orbital road, which acts as the service's catchment area, within 15 minutes.

The team can perform advanced medical interventions - including open heart surgery, blood transfusion and anaesthesia - at the scene, with the service treating an average of five patients a day.

Fae is one of up to 250 people who will take part in the fundraising abseil from Thursday to Sunday, September 12-15 - with her descent to take place on the Saturday.

The thrill-seeker has abseiled off cliffs in the past, but never down a building - let alone in the middle of a city. "I thought this was such a cool opportunity and to also raise money for a great cause, it was too good to pass up," Fae said.

"I work on the ninth floor all the time, so I see the amazing view and hear the helicopter come in.

"I'm really excited, it's something really different."

Visit www.gofundme.com/rlh-abseil-for-london-air-ambulance to donate.

