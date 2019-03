Appeal after boy goes missing from Forest Gate

Police are appealing for help tracing Abdul-Rahman Gaya. Picture: MPS Archant

Police have appealed for help to find a missing boy.

Help us find #Missing Abdul-Rahman Gaya, 13 missing from #ForestGate #Newham since around 3.30pm. If you know where Abdul-Rahman is please call Newham CID on 101 quoting 19MIS009444. pic.twitter.com/XOg7XqkSbc — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 14, 2019

Abdul-Rahman Gaya went missing from Forest Gate at about 3.30pm on Thursday.

If you know where Abdul-Rahman is please call Newham CID on 101 quoting 19MIS009444.