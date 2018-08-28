Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Donations of unwanted gifts needed at children’s charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 January 2019

Volunters from AAA at their Christmas party. Picture: Colin Grainger

Volunters from AAA at their Christmas party. Picture: Colin Grainger

Archant

Have you been a bit too shopping happy over the festive period, and find yourself with an abundance of unwanted toys?

Don’t let them go to waste – Canning Town children’s charity, Ambition, Aspire, Achieve, is in need of gifts.

The charity can make use of toys in its day to day work with disadvantaged, vulnerable and at risk young people. It can also use gifts in future fundraising activities, like raffles and tombolas.

The charity welcomes donations of gift sets, CDs, toys, games, perfume, DVDs, vouchers, tokens, books, hampers and experience days.

So if you’re wondering what you’ll do with that Sherlock boxset, when you haven’t had a DVD player for five years, or that game given to your four-year-old which is suitable for ages eight to nine, don’t let them sit in the loft gathering dust.

Donations can be dropped off at the Terence Brown Arc in Hermit Road Park, Canning Town, or at the Glyn Hopkin Abbey Hub, in Gay Road, Stratford.

For more information contact Kevin Jenkins at kevin@theaaazone.com or on 0207 511 4253.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Man violently robbed in East Ham by two thugs who had a child with them

Police would like to speak to these two suspects in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

Former merchant navyman and East India Docks worker from Barking dies aged 93

Robert Jefferson, who passed away on December 10 aged 93. Picture: Christine Patrick

Shoppers flee after counter smashing causes confusion in Westfield

Westfield Stratford City will stage its sixth student discount day. Pic: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

West Ham appeals for help finding missing season ticket holder Jack Morrad

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

Belgian waffles. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster car fire

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service

Former Axminster Mayor receives New Year Honour

John Jeffery who has been awarded the BEM. Picture CHRIS CARSON

Honiton Wine Bar – family aims to develop the High Street business

Lisa and Pete Beigan,the new owners of Honiton wine bar. Ref edr 51 18TI 6981. Picture: Terry Ife

Waffle cafe is the talk of Axminster

Belgian waffles. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Donations of unwanted gifts needed at children’s charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve

Volunters from AAA at their Christmas party. Picture: Colin Grainger

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sir Alastair Cook: career in numbers

England's Alastair Cook during his final Test match at The Kia Oval (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Neighbours save two people from house fire in Plaistow

Firefighters praised neighbours in Humberstone Road, who led a man and woman to safety from a house fire. Picture: Google

Former merchant navyman and East India Docks worker from Barking dies aged 93

Robert Jefferson, who passed away on December 10 aged 93. Picture: Christine Patrick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists