Donations of unwanted gifts needed at children’s charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve

Have you been a bit too shopping happy over the festive period, and find yourself with an abundance of unwanted toys?

Don’t let them go to waste – Canning Town children’s charity, Ambition, Aspire, Achieve, is in need of gifts.

The charity can make use of toys in its day to day work with disadvantaged, vulnerable and at risk young people. It can also use gifts in future fundraising activities, like raffles and tombolas.

The charity welcomes donations of gift sets, CDs, toys, games, perfume, DVDs, vouchers, tokens, books, hampers and experience days.

So if you’re wondering what you’ll do with that Sherlock boxset, when you haven’t had a DVD player for five years, or that game given to your four-year-old which is suitable for ages eight to nine, don’t let them sit in the loft gathering dust.

Donations can be dropped off at the Terence Brown Arc in Hermit Road Park, Canning Town, or at the Glyn Hopkin Abbey Hub, in Gay Road, Stratford.

For more information contact Kevin Jenkins at kevin@theaaazone.com or on 0207 511 4253.