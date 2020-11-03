Plaistow furniture store donates to harvest appeal
PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:17 03 November 2020
AAA
A Plaistow furniture store has donated food to a Canning Town charity’s harvest appeal.
Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) received items including rice, tea bags and tinned fruit from staff at Mick’s Discount Furniture.
You may also want to watch:
The charity has been running the appeal throughout October in order to boost supplies in its food banks.
These are open weekly at both the Terence Brown Arc in the Park site and the Glyn Hopkin Abbey Hub in Stratford, and aim to provide food for those most in need. This includes young parents and those in temporary accommodation as well as people living in poverty.
Kevin Jenkins, the founder of AAA, said: “A wonderful donation of core basic foods that will help us greatly in continuing to support disadvantaged children and their families, through the difficult winter months ahead.”
For more information about either donating to or receiving support from the food bank, visit theaaazone.com.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.