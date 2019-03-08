Search

Bikers and insurance brokers donate to charity Easter egg appeal

PUBLISHED: 17:32 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 08 April 2019

Natasha Hughes and Mark Coultrip from Gallagher Insurance present their donation of Easter eggs to Ambition, Aspire, Achieve's Paula Blake and Jonny Boux. Picture: AAA

AAA

Bikers and insurance brokers have donated more than 300 Easter eggs between them to a charity appeal.

Bikers with their donation of Easter eggs. Picture: AAABikers with their donation of Easter eggs. Picture: AAA

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve is collecting the chocolate treats throughout Lent and will hand them out to underprivileged children in the borough over the Easter weekend.

Staff at Gallagher Insurance, based in the City of London, took the time to collect 156 eggs for the appeal, which they presented to AAA staff members Paula Blake and Jonny Boux.

Meanwhile more than 30 kind-hearted bikers rode to the charity’s base at the Terence Brown Arc in the Park in Bethell Avenue to hand over their collection of 150 eggs.

Anyone who wants to contribute to this year’s appeal can drop Easter eggs off at the Terence Brown Arc in the Park.

