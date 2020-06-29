Newham charity AAA creating Covid-19 time capsule to be opened in 2070

Newham charity Ambition Aspire Achieve (AAA) is creating a Covid-19 time capsule to be opened in 2070.

Charity founder Kevin Jenkins OBE came up with the idea as a way to preserve memories of this coronavirus period, which is sure to be reflected upon as one of the most significant in history.

The capsule will contain official government documents, news clippings and pictures of Newham in lockdown.

However, what AAA really wants is the contributions of young people between age 5 and 18-years-old, so that future generations have an idea of how coronavirus was seen through youthful eyes.

Items will be collected over the next six months; Newham youngsters who wish to add something can do so through their school, youth club, or parents.

They can also email kevin@theaaazone.com or send suggestions via post to Terence Brown Arc, Hermit Park Road, Bethell Avenue, E16 4JT.