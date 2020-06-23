Newham charity running online appeal to fund half-term schemes for vulnerable children
PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 June 2020
Archant
Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) is one of the charities participating in the Champion of Champions Appeal, an online fundraising appeal running from Tuesday 23 to Tuesday 30 June.
All donations received during the appeal will be matched by London’s child poverty charity, The Childhood Trust, up to a maximum of £12,000.
The funds raised will be used to fund half-term playschemes over the coming year in October, February and May.
These playschemes will become ever more crucial post-covid; the expected impact of coronavirus means that AAA will be vital in helping children who are disadvantaged, vulnerable and at risk.
The charity already played a pivotal role prior to the pandemic, which has sadly made life worse for many of Newham’s most deprived families.
Should you wish to donate, please visit the Big Give website by Tuesday June 30.
