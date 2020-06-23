Newham charity running online appeal to fund half-term schemes for vulnerable children

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve are running an online appeal to help fund half-term schemes for vulnerable children and young people in Newham. Credit: Kevin Jenkins Archant

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) is one of the charities participating in the Champion of Champions Appeal, an online fundraising appeal running from Tuesday 23 to Tuesday 30 June.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All donations received during the appeal will be matched by London’s child poverty charity, The Childhood Trust, up to a maximum of £12,000.

You may also want to watch:

The funds raised will be used to fund half-term playschemes over the coming year in October, February and May.

These playschemes will become ever more crucial post-covid; the expected impact of coronavirus means that AAA will be vital in helping children who are disadvantaged, vulnerable and at risk.

The charity already played a pivotal role prior to the pandemic, which has sadly made life worse for many of Newham’s most deprived families.

Should you wish to donate, please visit the Big Give website by Tuesday June 30.