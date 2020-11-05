Canning Town charity launches annual Christmas tree initiative

Christmas trees ordered via AAA will be cut and delivered. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA PA Archive/PA Images

With non-essential shops closed for four weeks, getting ready for Christmas is going to require a different type of preparation this year.

But if you’re still in need of a Christmas tree to hang your decorations from, why not help out a charity at the same time?

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve, which has bases in Canning Town and Stratford, is running its annual community Christmas trees enterprise to help raise money ahead of the festive season.

The scheme sees orders placed via the charity, with any surplus money used to fund AAA’s activities with young people in Newham.

The charity works with around 700 children and teenagers, many of whom are vulnerable or from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Kevin Jenkins, the founder of AAA, said: “In previous years 90 per cent of our sales have been to offices and institutions.

“Sadly, this year many of our regular purchasers are either closed or have very few people in their office and are not purchasing trees.”

But he said that the new restrictions meant that it was likely more people would be “looking to buy trees safely during November for delivery in December”.

The trees are cut from a sustainable plantation fully approved by the British Christmas Tree Growers Association just a few days before a pre-arranged delivery date.

They, along with any bases ordered, will be brought to the door - with regulations put in place to ensure everyone remains safe from Covid-19.

The delivery team will have their temperatures checked and must wear masks and gloves, with all bases purchased left standing for 72 hours and sanitised before leaving the depot.

Two trees are available - a Norway spruce and a nordman fir - and can be purchased in a range of sizes from four to 18 ft.

Completed order forms must be returned by Friday, November 20 with tree delivery available from Thursday, November 26.

For more information and to request an order form, contact kevin@theaaazone.com