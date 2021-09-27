News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Canning Town charity marks fifth year with tributes to founder

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:27 AM September 27, 2021    Updated: 11:48 AM September 27, 2021
facepainting

Youngsters enjoy charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve's fifth birthday celebration in Canning Town on Saturday (September 25). - Credit: Colin Grainger

A charity has celebrated its fifth anniversary with a fun day and tribute to its founder Kevin Jenkins.

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) marked the special occasion at the Terence Brown Arc In The Park in Canning Town on Saturday, September 25.

There was a display featuring AAA's work and a tent featuring a video tribute to Mr Jenkins, who died aged 62 on April 7.

Speakers included AAA trustees Christine Bowden, Colin Grainger, Cllr Sarah Ruiz, John O’Keeffe - whose company Mace works with the charity - and David Robinson, who co-founded Community Links with Mr Jenkins.

tree planting

A tree was planted in memory of Kevin Jenkins who founded the charity. - Credit: Colin Grainger

A tree was planted in Mr Jenkins's memory by his family before they held a minute’s applause for a man who helped generations of people in Newham.

AAA chief executive Jonny Boux then revealed the charity's Christmas Toy Appeal would be named after Mr Jenkins.

choir perform

Members of the Abbey Hub Choir perform Bubbles with the lyrics rewritten in tribute to Kevin Jenkins. - Credit: Colin Grainger

Abbey Hub Choir members also performed Bubbles before the Arc In The Park All Stars wowed the audience with song and dance performances.

You may also want to watch:

Trustee Haydn Powell and Mr Boux presented Jack Petchey awards and The Duke of Edinburgh's Awards to young people and staff.

Mr Boux said: "It was wonderful to welcome so many guests, friends, children and their families.

"Thank you to all who joined us and helped to make it such a special day that will live long in the memory."

Newham News

