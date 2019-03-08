A13 partially closed due to man threatening to harm himself

The A13. Picture: Steve Poston Archant

There are delays on the A13 in both directions after police were called to reports of a man threatening to harm himself.

The road is blocked eastbound from the Beckton roundabout, with queues back to Limehouse.

There are also queues in the westbound direction as far as Dagenham.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed they were called at 3.55pm today (Friday) and are still at the scene.