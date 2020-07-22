A13 eastbound closed due to ‘items lost on the carriageway’

The eastbound A13 is closed. Picture: Google Archant

The eastbound stretch of the A13 has been closed due to an ongoing police investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The route is closed from East India Dock Tunnel with Newham Way affected, according to TfL.

TfL reports the A13 has now reopened westbound, however, the eastbound section remains closed from East India Dock Tunnel due to an ongoing police investigation.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 10.14am to the eastbound carriageway close to Prince Regent Lane to reports of items lost on the carriageway.

“The A13 is currently closed in eastbound from New Barn Street to Prince Regent Lane while the property is recovered.”

A traffic diversion is in place from New Barn Street. If travelling in that direction plan ahead to avoid traffic.

Drivers are also advised to seek another route.