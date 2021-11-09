Plans approved to install 5G mast in Coolfin Road

The 5G mast will be installed on an existing rooftop site situated at the junction between Coolfin Road and Murray Square. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to install a 5G mast in Coolfin Road have been approved by Newham Council.

The mast will be installed on an existing rooftop opposite the junction with Murray Square, and is also intended to improve the current 2G, 3G and 4G provision.

The network operators will be Three and EE.

A town planning statement put forward in support of the application describes the site as the "least visually intrusive solution" because adding to an existing building means new work on the ground is prevented.

That statement also says there is "significant UK government support for the delivery of 5G" and argues the technology is crucial to both the economy and climate change targets.

In granting the application, the council said it was "satisfied" any possible harm on the surrounding area would be mitigated if the applicant stuck to the exact plans it submitted.

The local authority also said installation must begin within three years.