News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Plans approved to install 5G mast in Coolfin Road

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:05 PM November 9, 2021
Coolfin Road 5G

The 5G mast will be installed on an existing rooftop site situated at the junction between Coolfin Road and Murray Square. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to install a 5G mast in Coolfin Road have been approved by Newham Council.

The mast will be installed on an existing rooftop opposite the junction with Murray Square, and is also intended to improve the current 2G, 3G and 4G provision.

The network operators will be Three and EE.

A town planning statement put forward in support of the application describes the site as the "least visually intrusive solution" because adding to an existing building means new work on the ground is prevented.

That statement also says there is "significant UK government support for the delivery of 5G" and argues the technology is crucial to both the economy and climate change targets.

You may also want to watch:

In granting the application, the council said it was "satisfied" any possible harm on the surrounding area would be mitigated if the applicant stuck to the exact plans it submitted.

The local authority also said installation must begin within three years.

Most Read

  1. 1 Car destroyed in fire at Westfield Stratford City
  2. 2 Wing Shack brews new beers in Forest Gate for a good cause
  3. 3 Silvertown man admits double stabbing outside nightclub
  1. 4 Hotel opens alternative travel lounge as airport scheme stalls
  2. 5 Pop-up 'foodie market' in Upton Park to offer a taste of the East End
  3. 6 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
  4. 7 TfL confirms design work for proposed DLR extension 'well underway'
  5. 8 Third man arrested as police investigate anti-Semitic chants on Stansted plane
  6. 9 Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London
  7. 10 Appeal after 'minicab damaged, driver racially abused' in Stratford
London Live
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fireworks

Bonfire Night

Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021

Ben Lynch

Logo Icon
Mouhssin Ismail, principal of Newham Collegiate Sixth Form. Picture: Asian Media Group

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre

The sixth form in East Ham that gets more Russell Group offers than Eton

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
George Stevenson subjected the woman to repeated unwanted behaviour and abuse.

Man, 29, rushed to hospital after Barking Road stabbing in Newham

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A district line tube train in London.

Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon