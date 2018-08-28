Search

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 December 2018

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Archant

Going out in Newham on New Year’s Eve? Then don’t forget to pick up your bag.

Figures from Transport for London show that last year as the clocks struck midnight, 551 items were lost on London’s tube network, with the third highest number of mislaid items being at Stratford.

Between December 31 and January 1, 55 debit and credit cards, 49 purses and wallets, 43 hats and three passports were left behind. That’s as well as 20 rucksacks, 11 handbags, 13 sets of keys, 14 driving licenses, five suitcases, one piece of underwear and a bike – that’s right, someone left an entire bike behind.

With links to the Jubilee, Central, TfL rail, Overground, DLR and national rail services, it’s no wonder Stratford came so high on the list. It was beaten only by Oxford Circus and High Barnet and Kings Cross, which were joint second.

And revellers weren’t exactly rushing to get their possessions back, with just 58 items reclaimed.

So if you’re heading out to ring in the new year, do as the tube driver tells you – and make sure you take all your personal belongings with you.

