Homes under the Planner: 30-day round-up for Newham

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:03 PM April 23, 2022
The land at 409 High Street North, Manor Park, which owners want to use as a car wash site

The land at 409 High Street North, Manor Park, which owners want to use as a car wash site - Credit: Google

Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough? 

Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Newham Council over the past 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.

Submitted

What: This application is to change the use of this site from commercial to a car wash. 

Where: 409 High Street North, Manor Park, E12 6TL

When: Application validated - April 11

Reference: 22/00018/FUL

Further information: The land was formerly a Kwik Fit car centre which was damaged by fire.

Submitted

The property at 375a Katherine Road, Forest Gate, which could be turned into a HMO if planning permission is granted

The property at 375a Katherine Road, Forest Gate, which could be turned into a HMO if planning permission is granted - Credit: Google

What: This application is to change the use of this premises from a dwelling house to a five-bedroom HMO (House in Multiple Occupation).

Where: 375a Katherine Road, Forest Gate, E7 8LT

When: Application validated - April 7

Reference: 22/00849/COU

Submitted

The owners of 49 Leytonstone Road in Stratford want permission for the building to be used for residential purposes

The owners of 49 Leytonstone Road in Stratford want permission for the building to be used for residential purposes - Credit: Google

What: This application is to change the use of part of this building's first floor from financial services to residential, including a rear extension.

Where: 49 Leytonstone Road, Stratford, E15 1JA

When: Application validated - April 20

Reference: 22/00780/FUL

Further information: The building is presently occupied by commercial offices on the ground and first floor level, and its owners want to create a studio flat.

Granted

The Barking Creek Barrier Gate, which is due for an overhaul

The Barking Creek Barrier Gate, which is due for an overhaul - Credit: Google

What: This application sought a lawful development certificate to carry out proposed remediation works to Barking Creek Barrier Gate, and the associated temporary compound area.

Where: Barking Creek Barrier Gate, Jenkins Lane, East Ham, IG11 0AD

When: Application approved - April 11

Reference: 22/00344/CLP

Further information: A scaffold will be erected so that the barrier can be painted.

Refused 

The owners of Motorite wanted permission to convert it into a restaurant

The owners of Motorite wanted permission to convert it into a restaurant - Credit: Google

What: This was an application for a certificate of lawfulness to allow a shop to be converted into a restaurant with the installation of a flue.

Where: 245 Plashet Road, Plaistow, E13 0QU

When: Application refused - April 12

Reference: 22/00666/CLP

Further information: It was decided by council planning officers that the application failed to demonstrate the lawfulness of the proposed extraction flue.

They advised the owners would require planning permission in order to proceed.

