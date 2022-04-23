Homes under the Planner: 30-day round-up for Newham
- Credit: Google
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Newham Council over the past 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.
Submitted
What: This application is to change the use of this site from commercial to a car wash.
Where: 409 High Street North, Manor Park, E12 6TL
When: Application validated - April 11
Reference: 22/00018/FUL
Most Read
- 1 Police name man stabbed to death after attacker forced entry into his home
- 2 Jailed: Gang who smuggled £3.5m worth of drugs from Jamaica
- 3 Update: Mosque attack 'not racially motivated', police believe
- 4 Have you seen missing man Asif?
- 5 Hockey-stick wielding men attack East Ham mosque
- 6 Victim stabbed to death in own home in ‘brutal, targeted’ attack
- 7 Student block in Stratford gets planning approval
- 8 MasterChef 2022: Stratford cook to take part in final week of heats
- 9 Police launch probe after man found stabbed to death in Plaistow
- 10 More Covid patients on ventilators this week in east London
Further information: The land was formerly a Kwik Fit car centre which was damaged by fire.
Submitted
What: This application is to change the use of this premises from a dwelling house to a five-bedroom HMO (House in Multiple Occupation).
Where: 375a Katherine Road, Forest Gate, E7 8LT
When: Application validated - April 7
Reference: 22/00849/COU
Submitted
What: This application is to change the use of part of this building's first floor from financial services to residential, including a rear extension.
Where: 49 Leytonstone Road, Stratford, E15 1JA
When: Application validated - April 20
Reference: 22/00780/FUL
Further information: The building is presently occupied by commercial offices on the ground and first floor level, and its owners want to create a studio flat.
Granted
What: This application sought a lawful development certificate to carry out proposed remediation works to Barking Creek Barrier Gate, and the associated temporary compound area.
Where: Barking Creek Barrier Gate, Jenkins Lane, East Ham, IG11 0AD
When: Application approved - April 11
Reference: 22/00344/CLP
Further information: A scaffold will be erected so that the barrier can be painted.
Refused
What: This was an application for a certificate of lawfulness to allow a shop to be converted into a restaurant with the installation of a flue.
Where: 245 Plashet Road, Plaistow, E13 0QU
When: Application refused - April 12
Reference: 22/00666/CLP
Further information: It was decided by council planning officers that the application failed to demonstrate the lawfulness of the proposed extraction flue.
They advised the owners would require planning permission in order to proceed.