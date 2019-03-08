Search

Hundreds compete in annual Newham 5k to remember young runner

PUBLISHED: 07:24 17 April 2019

Runners in the Sarah Hammond fun run. Picture: Suzanne Quinlan

Suzanne Quinlan

More than 200 runners have competed in the 22nd annual Sarah Hammond Fun Run at Newham Leisure Centre.

The race has raised £3,000 for long-time fun-runner Hope Stringer, whose cancer is no longer responding to NHS chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

The event commemorates Sarah Hammond, who was an enthusiastic runner. The 24-year-old was killed in a road traffic accident in 1997.

This was the first year that the race was organised by Sarah's sister, Suzanne Quinlan, her brother Tony, her friend Andrew Clark and his wife Lee Clark.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the amount of loyal supporters the Fun Run attracts,” said Suzanne.

“Some people have run all 22 races since 1997!

“Friends, family, community members and the East End Roadrunners, of which Sarah was a founder member, all helped the day be a further celebration of Sarah's life.

“Sarah's name is kept alive in the community in which she lived and worked.”

Sarah's mum, Marie Hammond, usually organised the event, but died in August 2018.

The winner of the men's race was Matthew Ward, with Rowena Evans winning the women's.

Grace Clark came out on top in the girls under 13's and Larry Clark won the boys under 13's.

You can find more information about Hope Stringer and her cause at www.gofundme.com/4e4j8-hopes-fund.

