Charity appeal collects 2,300 Easter eggs for children

Laura Boyd and Bally Nota with 150 eggs donated by Barclays Canary Wharf. Picture: AAA AAA

More than 2,300 Easter eggs have been collected and handed out to underprivileged children in Newham.

Josephine O'Connor with James Corcoran of AAA donating more than 200 Easter eggs. Picture: AAA Josephine O'Connor with James Corcoran of AAA donating more than 200 Easter eggs. Picture: AAA

The appeal, run by Canning Town charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA), saw businesses, community groups and individuals donate the chocolate treats throughout Lent.

AAA founder Kevin Jenkins said: “It was a brilliant community response, helping to assure that local disadvantaged and vulnerable children and families enjoy an egg on Easter Sunday.

“Our sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed.”

Among the donors were Aspers Casino, the London Legacy Development Corporation, the West Ham United Foundation and the Newham Chamber of Commerce.

Newham Chamber of Commerce making a donation to the AAA easter egg appeal at Aspers Casino. Picture: KEN MEARS Newham Chamber of Commerce making a donation to the AAA easter egg appeal at Aspers Casino. Picture: KEN MEARS

Others included Barclays in Canary Wharf, Tesco branches across Newham, insurance firms Gallagher and Zurich and Forest School, Walthamstow.

Newham Partnership Working, Vinci Facilities Management, the Docklands Light Railway and Berkley Offshore were also some of the contributors.