Crowdfunder to pay for the funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa hits its target

A crowdfunding page set up to help pay for the funeral of a mother-of-two whose body was found in a freezer has hit its target.

The devastated relatives of Mary Jane Mustafa launched the fundraiser after she was identified as one of the two bodies found at an address in Vadome Close, Custom House, on April 26.

The 38-year-old, who was known as MJ, was last seen in May last year, having left her mother's home in Canning Town to go to the shops with just £3 and her mobile phone.

Donations came flooding in from across the world and last weekend it amounted to £10,000.

Ayse Hussein, Mary's cousin, spearheaded the year-long hunt to find Mary Jane after she disappeared and set up the fundraiser after her body was found.

She said: "I would like to thank everyone on the page that has supported us all throughout the year during the search for Mary Jane and a massive thank you to everyone who donated towards her funeral, she will have such an amazing beautiful send of that she deserves.

"On behalf of myself and all the family we can't thank you enough for your generosity.

"I would also like that thank the Newham Recorder for all the publicity and support during the search throughout the year for Mary Jane, we really appreciate everything you have done for us."

Henriett Szucs, a Hungarian national, who came to the UK a few years ago and was sleeping rough in Ilford, was the second woman.

An inquest into the deaths of both women was opened and adjourned last month at Walthamstow Coroner's Court.

The inquest heard the cause of death for both women is yet to be established and a second post-mortem examination is being arranged.

The Met Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because Mary Jane was a missing person.

Zahid Younis, 34, who lived in the flat where the bodies were found, appeared at Kingston Crown Court last week charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He was remanded in custody to appear at a pre-trial hearing on August 2.

A provisional trial date of October 14 has been scheduled.