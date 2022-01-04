News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Step on to the property ladder in 2022 through Shared Ownership with L&Q

By Emma Rice

Published: 5:04 PM January 4, 2022
L&Q at Brunel Street Works Courtyard - Credit: Contributed

An exciting chance for first-time buyers to find a new home in a pioneering new East London neighbourhood, L&Q at Brunel Street Works is a contemporary collection of one to three bedroom apartments and mews houses available through Shared Ownership.

L&Q at Brunel Street Works Duplex Apartment - Credit: Contributed

Shared Ownership is a part-buy, part-rent scheme which allows first-time buyers to purchase a percentage share of a property, usually between 25pc and 75pc, while paying rent on the unowned share. 
Deposits are often as low as 5pc of the share price, and buyers only require a mortgage for the share they are purchasing. 

L&Q at Brunel Street Works Show Home Bedroom - Credit: Contributed

As and when they can afford to, purchasers can buy more shares of their home through a process called ‘staircasing’, until they own their home outright.
Located in Canning Town, the apartments at L&Q at Brunel Street Works are designed to offer the best of city living. 
Each home features a large open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, with fully integrated appliances included as standard whilst underfloor heating adds an extra touch of luxury. 
A private balcony accompanies every home, while dedicated communal cycle parking storage allows for clutter-free living.
On top of a high-quality apartment, new residents have access to a 24-hour concierge service, landscaped podium gardens and roof terrace all on site. 
A Sainsbury’s Local is located directly beneath the apartments, providing a one-stop shop for all the essentials, whilst nearby amenities including Pepenero’s pizzeria and Peacock Gym mean residents have everything they could ever need on their doorstop.
Canning Town is undergoing an ambitious £3.7bn regeneration scheme, which will ultimately deliver new green spaces, restaurants, cafes, shops and creative workspaces alongside the new homes.

L&Q at Brunel Street Works Exterior - Credit: Contributed

For a cultural weekend fix, residents are just a short walk from Trinity Buoy Wharf, a contemporary arts centre with a sculpture park at the Docklands, whilst the nearby Emirates Airline offers spectacular views across some of London’s most iconic sights, including the 02 Arena, River Thames and Canary Wharf.
Perfect for young 
professionals seeking well-connected city living, nearby Canning Town station is serviced by the Jubilee Line and DLR services, with journey times of just three minutes to Canary Wharf, six minutes to Stratford and 15 minutes to London Waterloo.
Prices start from £99,375 for a 25% share of a one-bedroom apartment (FMV: £397,500).
To find out more, visit lqhomes.com

