News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Lifestyle

Creativity, collaboration and thinking differently, spells success at NewVIc

person

By Emma Rice

Published: 2:52 PM August 10, 2021   
John Crockford from the performing arts team at NewVIc

John Crockford - Credit: Contributed

Meet John Crockford. He is a musician, member of the performing arts team who are Further Education Team of the Year Silver Award winners - awarded by Pearson Teaching Awards, and the Head of Curriculum for the Creative and Digital courses. Find out his thoughts on teaching and working at NewVIc.
On work-life:
Creativity, collaboration and thinking differently are embedded into the work we do here at NewVIc. The opportunities to learn and share skills across the creative and digital industries are exciting and essential for our students’ success. Anyone who has been in our musical theatre lessons might agree! Students here are amazing, diverse and stimulating. Makes you want to keep on coming back to NewVIc.

On most inspiring person you have met:
This is a difficult one, since inspiration comes in many forms. Musicians, artists, sports people and teachers have all made deep impressions on me. My dad’s father went from working in a pre-war Wagon works in Gloucester to setting up Hartpury Agricultural College as the first Bursar; his humanity and kindness has been perhaps the most significant for me however.

On your teaching career:
As an instrumentalist I went from studying music in Birmingham to directing and teaching jobs ending up in exploring East London’s sounds, sights and culture. Over 17 years my students have to get used to my eclectic tastes, experience in music and theatre; I still love connecting performing, technology and collaborative work to inspire and enable others to learn and be creative with my day to day work.

On student progression:
My students are now actors, dancers and of course musicians across a wide range of genres; from Alfa Mist and Junior Alli-Balogyn (getting to number one in the UK Jazz charts), Danielle Vitalis (presenting on BBC Studio’s Creator Residencies) and Naomi Scarlett (working with Dua Lipa and setting up her own business) to producers running recording studios, technical theatre and creative business entrepreneurs across the industry. The superb teachers I work alongside in the performing arts team have long lists of actors and dancers at the top levels of the creative industry. It’s amazing to hear the journeys of former students who we often welcome back into the college to lead workshops, give careers advice to our current students or just to catch up!

Meet more of our experts at newvic.ac.uk/meet-our-experts
 

Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EDITORIAL USE ONLYKERB street food market at Festival 30 at Seven Dials in London, a free one-day

Summer

Things to do in east London this weekend (August 7-8)

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A cannabis factory was uncovered by firefighters tackling a basement blaze in Willesden

Crime

East Ham cannabis farm raided by police

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Commissioner Cressida Dick and mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Man, 19, arrested in Newham during proactive police patrol

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
West Ham United manager David Moyes during the pre-season friendly match at the London Stadium, Lond

West Ham United

Moyes enjoys West Ham fans return as they won Betway Cup over Atalanta

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon