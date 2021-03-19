Group seeks volunteers to help preserve history of Silvertown and North Woolwich

Published: 2:00 PM March 19, 2021

Volunteers are being sought to help preserve the history of Silvertown and North Woolwich. Pictured: The Royal Primrose Soap Works in Silvertown. - Credit: Newham Archives and Local Studies Library

Volunteers are being sought to help preserve people's stories of Silvertown and North Woolwich.

The Islanders project aims to share the industrial and community heritage of the "island" area, which is bordered by the Royal Docks to the north and River Thames to the south, east and west.

Participants will get the chance to develop skills, including the recording of oral history interviews with those from the area in the past and today.

Research work at Newham’s Archive and Local Studies Library in Stratford also forms part of the role and training will be provided.

The work will go towards an exhibition, live talks, podcasts and a short film series.

All the oral history interviews will go to the borough's archive to be preserved for future generations.

To apply, visit The Islanders website at https://thamesfestivaltrust.org/heritage-programme/the-islanders/the-islanders-volunteer-recruitment/