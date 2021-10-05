How to celebrate Black History Month 2021 in Newham

Published: 11:38 AM October 5, 2021

Newham is celebrating Black History Month with a series of free events. Photo shows Jamaican immigrants welcomed by RAF officials from the Colonial Office after the ex-troopship HMT Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury in 1948. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A doctor whose story was the subject of a major BBC television series has kicked off Black History Month in the borough.

Dr Leroy Logan talked about his 30-year police career at Old Town Hall, Stratford, on Friday (October 1).

The talk formed part of a series of free events running this month which have been funded by the town hall.

Dr Leroy Logan MBE has an honorary doctorate from the University of East London along with Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer. - Credit: UEL

The ex-Met superintendent was the subject of Red, White and Blue, which formed part of director Steve McQueen’s Small Axe film series.

Dr Logan was portrayed by Hollywood A-lister and Star Wars actor John Boyega in the drama.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Charlene McLean, statutory deputy mayor and cabinet lead for community neighbourhoods at Newham Council, said: "It is ever more important to recognise the history of black people following the devastating impact of Covid-19.

"The programme will explore those who have achieved success and how the future generation can be inspired by those successes."

Cllr Charlene McLean said it is ever more important to recognise the history of black people following the devastating impact of Covid-19. - Credit: Ken Mears

Newham is hosting a programme of free events from music, poetry, art and workshops on the theme of ambition, achievement and inspiration.

The programme is part of Newham Unlocked, which is the name given to a festival of events and activities highlighting the borough's creativity.

Events include an exhibition about Newham's black football players which started on Monday (October 4) at Canning Gallery in Brunel Street, Canning Town.

An exhibition at Forest Gate Library explores the relationship between the Caribbean and Newham with artist Marilyn Fontaine appearing on Thursday, October 7.

A film presented by New Black Film Collective about "romantic reggae" is due to be shown at Stratford East Picturehouse on Thursday, October 28 from 8pm to 11pm.

Paul Crooks presents talks based on tracing black ancestry on Saturday, October 9 from 2.30pm to 4pm at East Ham Library.

Hafza Studio presents celebrating African textiles on October 16, 23, 27 and 30 from 1pm to 4pm at Hamme Building in Gallions Reach.

The untold stories of unsung African heroines are to be revealed on October 16 and 23 from 2pm to 4pm at East Ham Library.

And Maryland Primary School is staging an exhibition entitled Newham's Heroes.

For details of all the events, visit newhamblackhistory.org