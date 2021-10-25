News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
WATCH: Footage emerges of Beckton Alps ski slope

Jon King

Published: 12:29 PM October 25, 2021   
skiers on Beckton Alps

Skiers prepare to ascend Beckton Alps, which was captured on camera by former councillor Jack Hart. - Credit: London Borough of Newham Heritage Service

Footage has emerged of one of Newham's iconic former landmarks - Beckton Alps.

The slag heap turned dry-ski-slope was officially opened by Princess Diana in 1989.

It was formed from spoil heaps left over by production at Beckton Gas Works, with the mound still visible from the A13.

Drawing skiers until 2001 when it closed, the slope was caught on camera by Jack Hart who was a borough councillor from 1935 to 1985.

He held positions in East Ham and then Newham Council, including mayor.

Jack Hart

Jack Hart was a councillor from 1935 until 1985 and held leading positions on East Ham and Newham councils. Pictured here in 1985. - Credit: London Borough of Newham Heritage Service

A trade unionist, Mr Hart was a member of the Labour Party from 1928 and served in the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.

He was also an amateur filmmaker, making a series of documentaries on Super 8 film about life in Newham.

They show snapshots of life in the borough between the 1960s and 1980s, including footage of the aftermath of the great storm of 1987. 

Some of the films were digitised as part of a British Film Institute project.

They were found by another former mayor, Bryan Collier, who was helping Mr Hart's family clear out his East Ham home following his death.

Mr Collier donated the films to Newham Archives. They are available to view at London's Screen Archives.

