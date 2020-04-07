NewVIc student earns opportunities at Oxbridge and Eton

NewVIc student earns opportunities at Oxbridge and Eton

Meet ambitious student Craig as he reflects on his first year at college and plans to study at the University of Cambridgeshire

Craig at the University of Cambridge. Photo: NewVIc Craig at the University of Cambridge. Photo: NewVIc

Craig Bukenya Bagosera is a first year A-level and honours programme student studying English literature, politics and sociology.

Alongside his course, Craig has also been involved in many unique opportunities available for students at NewVIc. These include the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) supported by Greenwich University; LSE Pathways to Law with London School of Economics; the Toynbee Hall Project with Wadham College (Oxford University); and the Classics Programme in partnership with King’s College London while he was in Year 11 at Cumberland School through the college’s Schools Outreach programme.

At the end of last year, Craig contacted the prestigious Eton College, one of the UK’s leading private schools, to arrange a visit for himself and fellow students. Following the trip, Eton College is now working with NewVIc by providing specialist support to first year honours programme students - all thanks to Craig’s actions.

We caught up with Craig to find out a little more about his journey so far.

Craig and NewVIc students visiting Eton College Craig and NewVIc students visiting Eton College

What made you choose NewVIc?

I came to NewVIc due to the impressive range of enrichment and partnership projects the college offered to students. Prior to becoming a student at this sixth form, I was offered a place on the King’s College Classics Programme while I was in Year 11 at Cumberland School. It was a dedicated eight-week programme with lectures on classical art and architecture, linking the ancient and modern world. I gained a deeper understanding of rigorous topics ranging from classical art to modern multilingualism. Having the chance to be taught by some of the world’s leading professors from King’s College highlighted to me that NewVIc invests in students’ all-round development as well as their academic success.

Who is the most inspiring person you have ever met?

The most inspiring person I’ve met recently would have to be my assigned mentor for the Cambridge shadowing scheme. My mentor made me realise that if my ambitions are coupled with perseverance and work ethic, I can achieve anything, such as studying at the University of Cambridge. Cambridge is often presumed to be socially exclusive and alienating, but these false perceptions only put off students from applying, and don’t help break this vicious cycle of privilege. However, from the level of support I received at Cambridge, which involved a tailored series of seminars and advice on choosing the right degree subject, university and college selection, this only furthered the confidence I needed to secure an offer here.

How are you coping with distance learning with national closures of colleges?

I’m doing fine. I am currently using Google Meet to facilitate my online learning for A-levels and fortunately enough I’m being notified by teachers about homework assignments, online assessments and the precautionary measures taking place regarding my studies. My peers and I are being updated through Google Classroom, and even though we physically do not see each other, we are still very much in touch every day through online platforms. The college is regularly updating us with relevant information as needed.

Tell us about your shadowing scheme at Cambridge University and being selected for the UNIQ programme at Oxford University

I applied to the shadowing scheme to give me a greater insight to what it would be like being an undergraduate student, to understand it better and confirm my passion for the course I want to study at university. I am very fortunate to have been given a place out of all the applications that have been made. It was very competitive and a great experience. Like the Cambridge programme I have now been selected for the UNIQ residential programme at the University of Oxford on The Archaeology and Anthropology of Food and Drink which I look forward to taking part in.

What is your advice for students considering NewVIc?

My advice for prospective students would be to impose a goal to reach by the end of your time here, and work towards achieving that goal. Needless to say, you don’t need to be a floppish, fair-haired boy, with a country house in one of the more fake-sounding ‘shires’, to be successful in life.

So what’s next?

I am most looking forward to applying for competitive outreach schemes, including the Eton Universities Summer School and the Suttons Trust Summer School. I’d like to read Human Social and Political Science at the University of Cambridge, and either pursue a career in politics or law. My ambition has increased even more now that we have support from Eton as well as NewVIc and the other partners that work with them. Although we study in a state school, this will not hinder my level of ambition.

Hear more student stories at medium.com/newvic