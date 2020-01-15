NewVIc pupil says freedom fighter grandfather is his inspiration
PUBLISHED: 11:55 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 15 January 2020
A-level student Noah follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, who led the Independence Motion in Nigeria, as he prepares to study journalism at university
Noah Anthony Enahoro is a second year A-level and honours student studying history, government and politics and law.
Alongside his course, Noah also takes part in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) supported by Greenwich University, the classics programme and memory and history project in partnership with King's College. He is an avid member of student council, volunteers as a student ambassador and represents the college at events and open days. We caught up with Noah to find out a little more about his journey so far.
What made you choose NewVIc?
I first came to NewVIc when I was 15 to study for GCSEs. After studying for a year, I was in no doubt that I would go onto study my A-levels at the college. I didn't even apply anywhere else. Not only did NewVIc offer me the subjects I wanted, the facilities here are what I needed to study well. The teaching standard is amazing, and the work life balance is taken very seriously. The college has a very professional, yet relaxing atmosphere for all students.
Who is the most inspiring person you have ever met?
My grandfather, Chief Anthony Enahoro. He was one of the four main Nigerian Independence leaders and tabled the Independence Motion in 1956. He was a journalist, editor and newspaper owner, and was Nigeria's youngest editor at the age of 21. He served in government and was imprisoned three times for agitating against British Rule. He spent his life fighting against military rule, and for the oppressed and voiceless. This is why he inspires me so much.
What are your aspirations and how have you been supported with these?
I want to become an investigative journalist. I contribute to the college blog writing about important issues that concern young people. I have just completed a piece about what Auschwitz teaches us today. The careers team at NewVIc have dedicated time to develop and challenge me so I can reach my goal.
Tell us about your involvement with the Citizen Journalism, Charlie Hutchinson Project and your recent visit to Auschwitz
The Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, set up the Citizen Journalism panel to open up Newham's democracy. Being the only young person on the panel, I use my platform as a chance to highlight issues that impact young people in Newham.
The Charlie Hutchinson project was established to educate young people about the only Black Briton who fought in the International Brigades during the Spanish Civil War from 1936-1939. Our research was presented to Charlie Hutchison's family at the Marx Memorial Library in London.
I had an amazing opportunity to go to Auschwitz at the end of last year as part of NewVIc's partnership with the Holocaust Educational Trust. Visiting the site of mass murder was a life changing experience, and taught me that we must always challenge hate.
What is your advice for students considering NewVIc?
My advice for prospective students would be to come to the open days. It is a great way for you to get a feel for the college. Not only do you get to learn more about your course, but you also have the chance to meet members of staff and current students. I volunteer at open days, and the feedback we get shows that prospective students really benefit from seeing the college before they apply.
So what's next?
I am so excited that I have been offered a place to study BA History and Journalism at Goldsmiths University in September 2020.
Hear more student stories at newvic.ac.uk.
