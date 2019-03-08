NewVIc expert on teaching at the college

Drama and performing arts teacher Annie offers her insight into working at NewVIc college and what she loves about it

From the classroom to the stages of The West End; artists, actors, choreographers, writers and musicians offer NewVIc sixth form students real life experiences in the industry.

Among them, Annie works in the visual and performing arts department and specialises in teaching drama and performing arts. Here she gives her thoughts on teaching and working at NewVIc.

On work-life:

NewVIc is a special place and I love working in such a welcoming, diverse and inclusive environment.

The students I work with are enthusiastic, engaged and highly creative.

Every day is different and interesting. The staff here are incredibly supportive and really care about finding the best ways to ensure students meet their potential.

On the most inspiring person you have met:

It sounds like a cliché but some of the most inspiring people I've met have been students at NewVIc.

On a daily basis I meet young people who, despite sometimes challenging circumstances, demonstrate creativity, ambition and a total passion for learning.

On your teaching career:

I have been at NewVIc for 13 years and teach both drama A level and vocational performing arts. I'm passionate about the importance of arts in education. The arts can provide a platform to help young people make sense of the world and understand what it means to be a global citizen. It can also equip students with a wide range of transferable skills.

My specialism is contemporary theatre practice, physical theatre and devising. During my time at NewVIc I have worked on over 80 student performances.

My colleagues in the creative arts team are all specialists in their own fields so students are taught by artists, actors, choreographers, writers and musicians. We treat our students as professional practitioners and offer them an experience as close to working in the industry as we can.

Our students have performed at venues like Stratford Circus, The Royal Festival Hall, The Tricycle and The Donmar Warehouse. One of the best parts of my job is developing a show from rehearsal to performance and seeing the pride on their faces when they come off stage.

On student progression:

The majority of our students go on to study drama, dance or music at university or drama school. We have sent students to many of the leading arts universities and drama schools including Rose Bruford, East 15 and Italia Conti. We often meet students who start the course lacking in confidence or with little experience of performing arts but who develop their love of theatre here. It's a great privilege to watch them develop into artists and performers in their own right.

The creative industries are the fastest growing part of the UK's economy and its inspiring to see so many of our alumni students now working professionally as actors, dancers, musicians or other roles in the industry, many with their own companies.

Regularly our alumni students come back to NewVIc to run workshops, talks or sessions with our current students. For me, seeing those who have been through the process coming back to where it started and inspiring our current students is one of the most rewarding parts of my job.

