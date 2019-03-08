Newham Sixth Form College student shares her experience

Located in the heart of east London, Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) sixth form college is dedicated to helping students aged 16-19 progress into higher education and employment.

Students at the College have the chance to volunteer in Nepal with Raleigh International Students at the College have the chance to volunteer in Nepal with Raleigh International

The College - which employs more than 300 experienced staff - offers a wide range of courses and enrichment activities including A Levels, foundation level, level 2 and 3 vocational programmes.

Melissa Bheekha is an A Level student at NewVIc, studying Biology, Chemistry and Further Mathematics, as well as being part of the Honours Programme which focuses on developing higher-level academic skills. Alongside her course, Melissa takes part in many student development opportunities, including Raleigh International. She is also a member of Legacy Youth Voice as well as being a Here Comes the Girls ambassador.

We caught up with Melissa to find out more about her experiences and why she joined NewVIc.

What made you choose NewVIc?

I chose NewVIc for the Progress to Advanced course. I moved with my family to Newham when I was 15 and none of the local schools could offer me a place to study. NewVIc was my first choice, and looking back I am so grateful to the College because I have caught up with my British peers.

Who is the most inspiring person you have ever met?

Laura Bates – the feminist writer. I met her at the Women in Leadership event organised at NewVIc. Since learning about the Everyday Sexism Project on her website, I felt inspired by her. Her voice is for young women who struggle to accept themselves for who they are due to the pressures and stereotypes of our society. I admire Laura because of her determination and thank her for introducing me to the world of feminism.

How have you been supported with your aspirations?

The support I have received by teachers and other staff at NewVIc is incredible. They challenge you and even offer extra support sessions. My tutor helped me a lot with my university applications and proof read my personal statement about a thousand times.

Tell us about your involvement with Raleigh International and your work with Legacy Youth Voice and as a Here Comes the Girls ambassador?

I’m excited to be volunteering in Nepal this summer with Raleigh. I will live with a host family and work with other young volunteers on a sustainable project improving the sanitation and water access in a rural community. I enjoy volunteering so I’m a Student Ambassador for Open Days and events like the recent Poetry Night held at NewVIc.

Volunteering is great because I am part of a team; you learn from others and improve skills. I volunteer as a Here Come the Girls Ambassador as well. I want to support girls and help boost their confidence so they can achieve their goals.

I’m also a member of the Legacy Youth Voice group, which listens to young people’s opinions for future developments of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and surrounding area.

Do you have any revision tips for students?

Develop a study routine. I always wake up at 7am or even earlier so I can make most of my revision in the morning. You may work best in the afternoon or in the evening, but ensure that you allocate time to revise when you are not doing other things. Make a list of the things you have to do and prioritise your work. It’s easy to get stressed and demotivated, but just remember the long-term benefits of achieving good grades in your exams.

What is your advice for students considering NewVIc?

NewVIc is a unique place. Not only do they focus on your academic achievements but they also provide great pastoral care. Here, you are not competing with anybody but yourself, which is why I like NewVIc. If you give your best in everything you do, you will receive all the support available from staff and your peers.

So what’s next?

I am preparing for my trip to Nepal, and if everything goes as planned, I will study at the University of Sheffield in Biomedical Science in September.

To find out more about NewVIc and hear more student stories, visit newvic.ac.uk.