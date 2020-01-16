NewVIc teacher shares her career highlights

Ghazala has been a teacher at NewVIc College for 12 years Archant

We speak to Ghazala Anwar, a teacher of criminology and psychology, about her thoughts on teaching and working at NewVIc College.

Tell us about your work life?

I am proud to have worked at NewVIc for almost 12 years. I believe that education is the cornerstone for equality in society and NewVIc is an inclusive college that places equality and diversity at the heart of its core values. It is a wonderful place to work - the staff are extremely supportive of each other, and of the students.

Who is the most inspiring person you have met?

I am often inspired by the colleagues that I work with. They have fantastic ideas and work incredibly hard in everything they do - I have learned a lot from them. Many of the students I currently work with, and have worked with in the past, have also inspired me to become the teacher I am today. I admire their courage and determination to succeed, and they have taught me as much as I have taught them.

Outside of my teaching career, I pride myself in supporting families of vulnerable children with complex developmental trauma. In my view, children who have experienced attachment disruption are simply wonderful warriors. The work I do for my organisation Uplift Together has inspired me to develop effective techniques to support and empower the wellbeing and resilience of my own students at NewVIc. Given the rise of mental health issues in young people, it is important to have appropriate interventions at an early age.

Tell us about your teaching career

It doesn't feel like it, but I have been teaching for almost 18 years. I have always had a strong drive to continue developing towards excellence as a teacher and a tutor, and collaborating with fantastic colleagues helps me to cultivate this approach. I feel motivated by the success and wellbeing of my students and put this at the heart of everything I do. I have held various positions, including middle management and a senior A-level tutor role which I have developed invaluable skills and learning experiences from. However, it is being in the classroom that I love the most!

I have always taught psychology, but this year, I am delivering an exciting new criminology qualification. Criminology is a very popular subject amongst students and at the moment, I think it is taking over my love of psychology! I think it's a great subject because it provides young people with the opportunity to foster a deep appreciation of what is going on around them, and encourages them to really think critically about the application of their learning on other individuals, wider society and themselves.

And what about student progression?

The staff I work alongside do a tremendous job with student progression. We understand the individual needs and strengths of our learners and encourage them to follow the path suited to their skills, whether it's higher education, employment or apprenticeship schemes. They are guided not just academically, but through being enriched beyond the classroom environment.

I have former students that have gone on to teaching psychology and others that are SENDCOs (Special Educational Needs Coordinator), mental health advisors or counsellors. Whatever their destination, whether through university or employment, I am proud to have taught them and it is always a pleasure to hear about their achievements, no matter their vocation.

