"Make the most of your time at NewVIc"

Ana Lissa has just completed her vocational Level 2 course in Travel and Tourism at NewVIc Archant

Ana Lissa, who is progressing onto her level 3 course at NewVIc, says : "You'll be amazed with all it has to offer"

Ana says the NewVIc Duabi trip was an unforgettable experience Ana says the NewVIc Duabi trip was an unforgettable experience

Ana Lissa has just completed her vocational Level 2 course in Travel and Tourism.

We caught up with Ana Lissa after her recent trip to Dubai to find out a little more about her experiences and why she joined NewVIc.

What made you choose NewVIc?

Ana thoroughly enjoyed the travel experiences she has had so far through her course Ana thoroughly enjoyed the travel experiences she has had so far through her course

I chose NewVIc because of what I heard from former students. I came to an Open Day and had discussions with students about the college and the quality of teaching.

Now that I'm a student here I can clearly see that for myself. The college also has the right learning facilities for me which is extremely helpful; I couldn't be happier to be a student here.

Who is the most inspiring person you have ever met?

I have two inspiring people, my mum and dad. They always push me to keep up with my revision and study according to my vocation.

They are the ones who taught me values I will always carry with me and never forget, and most importantly, what I needed to know to follow my religion.

How have you been supported with your aspirations?

NewVIc teachers are so helpful, they really do go the extra mile for you when you need it. I always showed commitment and worked hard and was supported.

My teachers have always helped me when I needed it and I'm very thankful and grateful for everything I've learnt through them so far.

Tell us about your involvement with TfL's Youth Travel Ambassadors and your recent trip to Dubai?

We entered The Youth Travel Ambassadors competition as three different groups.

All three of our groups successfully made bids at TfL head office in Stratford City and won the funding bid of £250.00 from Transport for London!

Our campaigns promote active travel, road safety and passenger safety on the London Transport Network.

We went up against stiff competition from several schools across London. Working in partnership with TfL, we have used our funds to plan and run campaigns throughout the year until July.

I've developed and improved my teamwork and leadership skills working on this project.

My confidence has had a boost as we had to present to big audiences.

We had the incredible opportunity of visiting Dubai earlier this year.

The experience was unforgettable, we got to see so many different things and I definitely enjoyed every minute of it.

One of the activities I really liked was the Desert Safari, where we rode camels and we went through the dunes in a 4x4 (super jumpy) car.

I'm thankful to NewVIc who organised the trip and giving us students this great experience.

Your tips on things to do for free over the summer?

There are lots of amazing parks in London, spend time with friends and family and soak up the sun.

Have a picnic, play some sports if you're into it, even ride a bike.

The list of parks will spoil you for choice and they don't cost anything.

What is your advice for students considering NewVIc?

Make the most of your time here. The college has fantastic facilities for revision, sports and communal areas to hang out in.

The teachers here are incredibly helpful and I recommend you question everything; they certainly will be happy to help.

Finally, take part in the extra-curricular activities, you'll enjoy them more than you think!

So what's next?

I will be back to NewVIc after the summer to study at level 3 in September.

Hear more student stories at: newvic.ac.uk