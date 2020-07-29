Your thank you messages to schools, teachers and children after a strange year

Georgie Hutchinson, Shrewsbury Primary School. Archant

The end of the school year has come, but many parents and children have been left without the normal opportunity to say goodbye to the staff who have made such a big difference.

Inaiyah Islam,, Gallions Primary School. Inaiyah Islam,, Gallions Primary School.

In what has been a difficult year for schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and fellow staff have gone above and beyond to do their best for children in extreme circumstances.

Many parents and pupils have taken this opportunity to send a message to say thank you – to key workers and staff brilliant at putting their child at ease during lockdown, or who helped with homeschooling and reassured them on their return to classes. And, in return, school staff wish their pupils good luck for the future.

To Diane Rudkins, Shrewsbury Nursery School.

Year 6, Sir John Heron Primary School. Year 6, Sir John Heron Primary School.

I want to say a big thank you.

You have supported and cared for me from the moment I started Shrewsbury nursery back in 2018 and now I am moving on into the big wide world, big school as everyone calls it.

I am going to miss you and all the teachers at Shrewsbury Nursery. I want to thank you for all I have learnt in my early years of life. Everything you taught me I shall take along my journey as I grow. Not getting to personally say goodbye to you due to the current situation is hard but I will come and visit the nursery once I am settled in my new school, hopefully things will have changed by then but until then thank you for being so kind and thoughtful.

I feel extremely grateful to have had you as my nursery teacher. Thank you for your patience and for the quality of care you provided each and every day. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for preparing me for a lifetime of success.

Class of 2020, Avenue Primary School. Class of 2020, Avenue Primary School.

Take care. Love Georgie Hutchinson, aged 4 x

To Miss Southwell and all of the staff at Gallions Primary School.

Thank you for making me feel so welcome at my new school!

Samuel Hockenhull, Curwen Primary School. Samuel Hockenhull, Curwen Primary School.

I’m excitingly looking forward to coming back to start year 3 in September!

Love Inaiyah Islam

To year 6 of Tollgate Primary School.

Staff from Park Primary School. Staff from Park Primary School.

What an amazing group of young children you have all become.

We have loved being part of your primary school journey and wish you every success as you begin the next phase of your journey.

Remember to believe in yourselves and always dream big – the sky is really the limit.

Remember everything that you have learnt during your time at Tollgate and use it to become ambassadors.

Socially distanced leaving event at Kaizen Primary School. Socially distanced leaving event at Kaizen Primary School.

All our love and best wishes.

Tollgate Primary Staff

To our lovely year 6 classes, Tanni Grey and Jesse Owens, at Sir John Heron Primary School.

It was an absolute honour to be your teachers/teaching assistants throughout your time with us.

Just as you have learnt a lot in this time, you have taught us just as much! It was a pleasure to see you grow and turn into young adults.

To those of you who came back to say goodbye; it was great to see your smiley faces on last time.

The staff at Sir John Heron Primary would like to wish every one of you well on your onward journey to secondary school and beyond.

We will miss you, but we know you will be successful!

Don’t forget us, do come and say hello!

To Miss Robyn of St Luke’s.

Thank you to Miss Robyn, for helping me with my confidence during online lessons with social skills, during lockdown.

Miss Robyn is the best Sen teacher a child could have.

Daisy-mae Hill, Year 2

To Mrs Mamun of Shaftesbury Primary School.

A big thank you, especially Mrs Mamun, and all the nursery team for two fantastic years in the nursery for my son Alfie.

Thank you for all the time and effort that was put in to making Alfie’s time at nursery amazing.

To our Year 6 children of Drayton Park.

We are so proud of you all!

We look forward to hearing about all your future success at secondary school and beyond.

Be proud of your achievements, your attitudes, your kindness and generosity. Keep aiming high, being happy and using your Drayton Park Way.

Come back and visit us often – we’ll be thinking of you!

Always believing in you.

Miss Kapoor and all the Drayton Park staff team xxx

To Year 6, Avenue Primary School.

Thank you for being such a wonderful group of children, for working hard and being so kind to each other and your teachers.

As you prepare to start your secondary schools; always try to give your very best and remember to take the Avenue Learning Tools with you and use them to support you – Motivation, Cooperation, Thoughtfulness, Curiosity, Confidence and Resilience.

We are sad that we have not been able to say goodbye to you personally but our best wishes, positive thoughts and smiles are with you.

Everyone at Avenue Primary waves goodbye and wishes you the very best of luck!

Enjoy the summer safely.

Mrs Nazif and everyone at Avenue Primary School x

To all staff at Curwen Primary School.

We’d love to say thank you on behalf of our son Samuel Hockenhull, aged five.

Staff at Curwen, and in particular Ms Miles, Ms Holmes and Mr Stone, have been fantastic supporting Sam.

We’re incredibly grateful that he was offered a place in school during lockdown and that he’s made such great progress as a result.

Thank you!

The team at Park Primary to Year 6 leavers.

We wish our Year 6 leavers all the best of luck moving on to Year 7.

You have been an amazing year group throughout your school life here, but especially taking on the challenges of this year.

Your commitment to learning and supporting each other during lockdown and return to school was admirable.

Thank you all for being you, and make sure you come back and visit us next year!

To Year 6, class of 2020 from Kaizen Primary School.

We just want to say that we are incredibly proud of each and every one of our Year 6 children. They’ve been on an incredible journey this year. They started the year off with a goal in mind of working towards the Year 6 SATs and we got really close to that goal. However, their journey had a slight swerve ball, nevertheless, we want to congratulate all children on all of their fantastic achievements in Year 6 and during their time at Kaizen. We wish our children the best start to their journey in Secondary school and we hope children come back and visit us and share their fantastic journeys.

To our Year 6 children, remember, it’s easy to feel defeated at times, but view these moments as a challenge. Learn from your mistakes and pick yourself up to try again.