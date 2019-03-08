DJ who worked with Beyonce to headline Under the Stars

Naughty Boy will be performing at Under the Stars. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A DJ and producer who has collaborated with Beyonce, Sam Smith and Emeli Sande is set to headline this year's Under the Stars.

Under the stars at East Ham Central Park. Picture: Newham Council Under the stars at East Ham Central Park. Picture: Newham Council

Naughty Boy will be taking to the stage in Central Park, East Ham, with a full live band for the first night of this year's free festival - taking place over two days rather than four.

On Saturday, August 10, fans will also be able to enjoy music from DJ Norman Jay, who will play a mixture of northern soul, rare groove, funk and disco tunes.

Reggae band Musical Youth - best known for their 1982 chart-topper Pass the Dutchie - will kick off the night's entertainment.

Sunday, August 11 will see the return of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, who have been performing at Under the Stars for six years.

The 75-strong ensemble - accompanied by vocals from Alison Jiear and Ross Ramgobin - will play classical arrangements, musical theatre tunes and film soundtracks under the guidance of conductor John Rigby before the night finishes with a fireworks display.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: "I am very proud to bring such an exciting and diverse line-up to Newham for this year's Under the Stars. There is something for everyone over the two days, from dazzling pop hits, smooth northern soul to dramatic orchestral music and scintillating fireworks.

"Through Under the Stars, we are offering Newham residents a great opportunity to immerse themselves in a weekend of enjoyable world class entertainment.

"It's also brings our residents together through music, which always enriches and unites.

She added: ""We'll continue to work with our schools, Youth Zones, community groups and world renowned arts and cultural institutions, including those moving to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, to cement Newham as a beacon for cultural enrichment in London.

"So next summer expect a programme of more events, entertainment and cultural enrichment opportunities spread across the borough so that even more of our residents can get involved and enjoy!"

Gates open at 6.30pm on both days with performances starting shortly after. Last entry will be at 10pm.