Thousands flock to the Royal Albert Dock for spectacular closing show of the Greenwich and Docklands International Festival

Dance troupes, acrobatic performers and musicians were part of the festival's closing show Cristal Palace. Picture: Stu Mayhew. Archant

A giant chandelier with human dancers as candles - the first of its kind in the world - helped transform Royal Albert Dock into a glittering outdoor ballroom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Greenwich and Docklands International Festival closing ceremony featured a giant chandelier with human dancers. Picture: Stu Mayhew. The Greenwich and Docklands International Festival closing ceremony featured a giant chandelier with human dancers. Picture: Stu Mayhew.

The colourful spectacle was part of the closing ceremony of the Greenwich and Docklands International Festival, which drew more than 2,500 people to the waterfront community on Saturday night.

The Cristal Palace show was a night of festivities, including dance troupes, acrobatic performers and musicians, before concluding with a firework show over the River Thames.

You may also want to watch:

London-based mass movement director Jeanefer Jean-Charles collaborated with Transe Express to create a special showcase featuring local dance groups B40 Youth Dance Company, Lotus Youth Dance, Dynamix Youth Dance, Caribbean Social Forum, Skills and Care Greenwich, and Voice of Mauritius, with new and sampled music from DJ Walde.

More than 2,500 people took in the sights and sounds of the closing ceremony on Saturday night. Picture: Stu Mayhew. More than 2,500 people took in the sights and sounds of the closing ceremony on Saturday night. Picture: Stu Mayhew.

ABP London COO John Miu said: "Hosting the visually spectacular finale to the Greenwich and Docklands International Festival was a chance for the Royal Albert Dock to showcase its rapid formation into a great east London community.

"Cristal Palace managed to capture the fun and outward-looking spirit of our local area, and we already look forward to playing a big part in next year's celebration."

The Greenwich and Docklands International Festival - founded in 1996 - is London's leading festival of free outdoor theatre and performing arts.

This year's festival featured more than 130 shows from 43 companies and attracted more than 60,000 people.