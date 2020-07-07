Join the Docks opens applications for autumn programme as part of ‘reimagined’ two-phase festival

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 July 2020

'Ship of Tolerance' during the Join the Docks festival last year. Picture: Milo Robinson

Applications have opened for projects to be included in the Join the Docks autumn programme, as part of a “reimagined” two-phase festival.

Join the Docks aims to inspire online and physical audiences and participants to discover the area’s 4km of historic docklands.

It champions the Royal Docks’ unique cultural offering, vibrant diversity and identity as a place of opportunity, ideas and innovation.

The celebration returns to the Royal Docks and online in a two-phase format, beginning with an autumn programme from September to December followed by a live 10-day Join the Docks Festival planned for February next year.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, Join the Docks was reshaped to allow for the changing nature of the pandemic and restrictions that affect how cultural activities take place.

The autumn programme, from September 14 to December 15, will consist of a range of projects that can take place within the current government guidelines for social distancing.



Creative and cultural organisations, individuals and community groups from Newham, or with a close connection to the Royal Docks, are invited to submit project proposals that can include physical, broadcast, or digital formats.

London’s deputy mayor for culture and creative industries Justine Simons OBE said: “It’s great news that the Join the Docks festival is being reimagined for its return to the Royal Docks.

“It will provide a boost to local creativity at this difficult time and celebrate the rich diversity of Newham and Royal Docks.”

Full details and applications for the Join the Docks Festival next February will be announced later in the autumn if it is safe to run in line with government guidance.

Funding is available to support the creation and presentation of a range of creative and cultural projects.

Applications are open to both new and existing activities, large and small.

Proposed activities for the autumn programme must be free or low cost to attend or participate in, inclusive and accessible.

Applications close at 6pm on Sunday, August 23. Visit www.royaldocks.london/jointhedocks for more information.

