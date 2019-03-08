Feeling hungry? Europe's biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Archant

Europe's largest celebration of chicken wings is coming to Stratford next month.

Wing Fest, to be held at the London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on September 7 and 8, will feature 35 contestants from across the country working their culinary magic.

The annual event showcases the best chicken wings the UK has to offer, with 10,000 ticketholders and a judging panel deciding who really does the best.

This year, 120,000 wings are expected to be served by different street food traders, restaurants and barbecue teams.

The festival also featuring wing eating competitions, cooking demonstrations and barbecue tips, wing roulette wheels, bourbon masterclasses, fairground attractions, axe throwing, roaming musicians and live entertainment, including blues music on both days and DJs into the night.

Wing Fest founder Richard Thacker said: "We are now the largest chicken wing festival in Europe."