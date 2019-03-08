Budding performers get ready to start a 'youthquake' on Stratford stage

Youngsters are threatening to create a "youthquake" when they take to the stage to speak out about the issues that matter to them most.

Discrimination, Brexit, poverty, racism, suicide and knife crime are among the issues budding actors from a host of Newham schools will confront audiences with as they perform play Youthquake at Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

Jason Fernandez, a student at NewVIc sixth form college taking part, said: "My hope is that Youthquake opens adults minds about what it is like being a young person. I want adults to get a clear message about how we feel."

Fellow performer, Jemima Nzinga, added: "I hope it positively displays a version of youths that isn't always shown in the news or social media."

The play tells the story of Becky who wants to inspire her peers to change the world, sparking a youthquake which she doesn't realise has already started.

The idea of Zest Theatre founder, Toby Ealden, the team behind Youthquake spoke to Newham youngsters aged 14 upwards about what mattered most to them in a bid to give the piece even more relevance ahead of performances on October 16 and 17.

Its appearance at the Theatre Square based venue comes after 14 weeks of the creative team behind the play talking to 800 young people across the UK, including in Newham.

Toby said: "We found them to be incredibly vocal. Young people in this community are facing real struggles financially.

"They feel they don't have power, but compared to other youngsters across the country, they do. They're incredibly articulate.

"It's really important young people stand up and make themselves heard," he added.

Twenty youngsters will appear on the Stratford Circus stage alongside cast members Harris Cain and Claire Gaydon.

Aman Basha, 19, who forms part of Newham's ensemble, said: "I'm looking forward to conveying messages that need to be heard.

"I'm passionate about the issue of knife crime in our borough. I feel that people should not be afraid to speak the truth."

Martyna Belz added: "I hope it shows that we want a change and we will not be silent."

Suitable for ages 14 and upwards. Tickets cost £8 to £10. Call the box office on 020 8279 1080 or visit stratford-circus.com