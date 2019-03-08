Hit puppet show We're Going on a Bear Hunt comes to Stratford this festive season

Little Angel Theatre is bringing its puppetry production We're Going on a Bear Hunt to Stratford Circus Arts Centre. Archant

A puppetry show of children's classic We're Going on a Bear Hunt is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The award-winning Little Angel Theatre brings the much-loved book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury to life in an entrancing and funny production directed by Peter Glanville, with music and lyrics by renowned singer-songwriter Barb Jungr.

You may also want to watch:

A family go on an expedition of a lifetime - running down the grassy bank, wading through the cold river, squelching over the oozy mud, stumbling into the dark forest, then peering into a cave... What will they find?

Following hugely successful runs at Little Angel Theatre around the UK, We're Going on a Bear Hunt will be at Stratford Circus Arts Centre from Thursday, November 28 to Tuesday, December 24, with morning and afternoon shows most days.

The show lasts 45 minutes and tickets are £13 or £8.50 for school groups.

Visit stratford-circus.com for more information.