Hollyoaks actor features in Stratford Circus play shining spotlight on racism in football

The Spine by theatre company 20 Stories High is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Centre. Picture: Stratford Circus Archant

A play that shines a spotlight on racism in football featuring a Hollyoaks actor is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

Award winning theatre company 20 Stories High is presenting latest production The Spine on February 25 and 26.

Directed by Nathan Powell, The Spine follows three friends on a football team as they work towards playing in the Premier League.

As the dream of playing professionally draws nearer, the strength of their friendship is put to the test and they are faced with new challenges of racism and hyper-masculinity within the football system.

Powell said: "Behind the glitz and glamour of the beautiful game, there are young boys, growing up in the academy system and trying to figure out their place in the world.

"Friendship, toxic-masculinity, racism - through The Spine, I wanted to show the incredible pressures these young men face."

Amongst the cast is Hollyoaks star Keith Rice with brand new music from Conrad Kira.

Tickets are £10. Visit stratford-circus.com for more information.