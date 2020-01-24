Search

Advanced search

Hollyoaks actor features in Stratford Circus play shining spotlight on racism in football

PUBLISHED: 12:42 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 24 January 2020

The Spine by theatre company 20 Stories High is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Centre. Picture: Stratford Circus

The Spine by theatre company 20 Stories High is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Centre. Picture: Stratford Circus

Archant

A play that shines a spotlight on racism in football featuring a Hollyoaks actor is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

Award winning theatre company 20 Stories High is presenting latest production The Spine on February 25 and 26.

Directed by Nathan Powell, The Spine follows three friends on a football team as they work towards playing in the Premier League.

You may also want to watch:

As the dream of playing professionally draws nearer, the strength of their friendship is put to the test and they are faced with new challenges of racism and hyper-masculinity within the football system.

Powell said: "Behind the glitz and glamour of the beautiful game, there are young boys, growing up in the academy system and trying to figure out their place in the world.

"Friendship, toxic-masculinity, racism - through The Spine, I wanted to show the incredible pressures these young men face."

Amongst the cast is Hollyoaks star Keith Rice with brand new music from Conrad Kira.

Tickets are £10. Visit stratford-circus.com for more information.

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after West Ham United fan dies near Stratford station

A West Ham United fan collapsed and died following Saturday's match against Everton. Picture: April Roach

Police discover cannabis haul at derelict Newham hotel

Cannabis plants were being removed from the building yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

Police appeal after gun fired in Canning Town

Police say a gun was fired in Prince Regent Lane on Wednesday night, January 22. Picture: Google

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

Man in hospital after West Ham stabbing

A 26-year-old man was found with a stab wound in Eve Road, West Ham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after West Ham United fan dies near Stratford station

A West Ham United fan collapsed and died following Saturday's match against Everton. Picture: April Roach

Police discover cannabis haul at derelict Newham hotel

Cannabis plants were being removed from the building yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

Police appeal after gun fired in Canning Town

Police say a gun was fired in Prince Regent Lane on Wednesday night, January 22. Picture: Google

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

Man in hospital after West Ham stabbing

A 26-year-old man was found with a stab wound in Eve Road, West Ham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal. Picture: PA

Wright eager to give Orient fans more to cheer about against Newport County

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

O’s Embleton still hopeful of new signings ahead of Newport clash

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

‘A race in London is very special’: Formula E driver’s excitement for Royal Docks finale

Sam Bird. Picture: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images/Formula E

Police appeal after gun fired in Canning Town

Police say a gun was fired in Prince Regent Lane on Wednesday night, January 22. Picture: Google
Drive 24