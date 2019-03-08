Search

Advanced search

Stratford Circus show looks at attitudes to violence and male mental health

PUBLISHED: 12:30 05 October 2019

Shall We Take This Outside. Picture: Paul Blakemore

Shall We Take This Outside. Picture: Paul Blakemore

PAUL BLAKEMORE

A spoken word theatre piece animated by two acrobatic dancers is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Theatre.

National poetry slam champion Adam Kammerling captivates audiences around the country with his bold and brilliant show Shall We Take This Outside.

His final stop on his 2019 UK tour is the venue in Theatre Square, Stratford, on October 25 and 26.

You may also want to watch:

In this new show Adam teams up with real life superhumans Emma Houston and Si Rawlinson to explore the effect of hero behaviour on real-world attitudes to violence, and male mental health.

Adam also worked with schools and pupil referral units, taking extracts of the show to 11 to 16-year-old boys and running workshops that investigate the themes of toxic masculinity and violence through poetry and spoken word.

The soundtrack includes classic pomp and heroism, and electronic, grime-inspired instrumentals, a reference to the content of the show and Adam's background as an MC.

The shows starts at 7pm. Call the box office on 020 8279 1080. Tickets are £15 with £13 concessions.

Most Read

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Forest Gate campaigner calls for halt to grey squirrel cull

Protesters call upon The Royal Parks to end a cull of grey squirrels. Picture: Natalia Doran

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Stratford entrepreneur bags £60k Dragons’ Den investment

Ruth Nicholls and Oliver Adkins from Churchill Gowns with their Dragons' Den investor Deborah Meaden. Picture: Fay Summerfield

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Forest Gate campaigner calls for halt to grey squirrel cull

Protesters call upon The Royal Parks to end a cull of grey squirrels. Picture: Natalia Doran

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Stratford entrepreneur bags £60k Dragons’ Den investment

Ruth Nicholls and Oliver Adkins from Churchill Gowns with their Dragons' Den investor Deborah Meaden. Picture: Fay Summerfield

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Stratford Circus show looks at attitudes to violence and male mental health

Shall We Take This Outside. Picture: Paul Blakemore

Consultation launches into future of Balaam Leisure Centre

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow has been closed since December. Picture: Ken Mears

Opinion: No Deal could unravel 20 years of peace

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham will fight against a No Deal Brexit.

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

O’s look to build on Vale draw at Northampton

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists