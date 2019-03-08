Stratford Circus show looks at attitudes to violence and male mental health

Shall We Take This Outside. Picture: Paul Blakemore PAUL BLAKEMORE

A spoken word theatre piece animated by two acrobatic dancers is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Theatre.

National poetry slam champion Adam Kammerling captivates audiences around the country with his bold and brilliant show Shall We Take This Outside.

His final stop on his 2019 UK tour is the venue in Theatre Square, Stratford, on October 25 and 26.

In this new show Adam teams up with real life superhumans Emma Houston and Si Rawlinson to explore the effect of hero behaviour on real-world attitudes to violence, and male mental health.

Adam also worked with schools and pupil referral units, taking extracts of the show to 11 to 16-year-old boys and running workshops that investigate the themes of toxic masculinity and violence through poetry and spoken word.

The soundtrack includes classic pomp and heroism, and electronic, grime-inspired instrumentals, a reference to the content of the show and Adam's background as an MC.

The shows starts at 7pm. Call the box office on 020 8279 1080. Tickets are £15 with £13 concessions.