Play based on Rwanda genocide to come to Stratford

Our Lady of Kibeho is to launch the second season of Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Manuel Harlan Archant

A powerful play based on the genocide in Rwanda is due to launch the second season of Theatre Royal Stratford East's new artistic director.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In 1981 at Kibeho College in Rwanda, a young girl claimed to have seen a vision of the Virgin Mary who warned her of the unimaginable: Rwanda becoming hell on earth.

She was ignored by her friends and scolded by her school but then another student saw the vision, and another, and the impossible appeared to be true.

You may also want to watch:

Directed by James Dacre, Our Lady of Kibeho runs from September 25 until November 2.

On her second season, artistic director Nadia Fall said: "After an exhilarating first season, I'm thrilled to announce the programme for our year ahead.

Launching the season will be a transfer of Katori Hall's haunting and powerful play Our Lady of Kibeho which chronicles the real-life events in Rwanda that shocked the world."

Tickets cost £10 to £35. Call the box office on 020 8534 0310 or visit stratfordeast.com