Search

Advanced search

Newham theatre bosses call for £1.5billion support for arts to be shared quickly and fairly

PUBLISHED: 12:01 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 08 July 2020

Along with venues up and down the country Brick Lane Music Hall was forced to close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its founder, Vincent Hayes, has welcomed a £1.5billion government bail out for the arts industry. Picture: Colin Grainger

Along with venues up and down the country Brick Lane Music Hall was forced to close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its founder, Vincent Hayes, has welcomed a £1.5billion government bail out for the arts industry. Picture: Colin Grainger

Colin Grainger

The survival of theatres depends on a £1.5billion government bail out being shared fairly and quickly.

Stratford East Theatre RoyalStratford East Theatre Royal

That’s the message from two theatre directors in Newham following a long-awaited announcement of help for the culture and arts industry on Monday, July 6.

Artistic director Nadia Fall and executive director Eleanor Lang from Theatre Royal Stratford East said: “After much anticipation and anguish the welcome news of a government bailout will be a much needed lifeline for our industry at such a precarious time.

“There will of course be an application process for theatres to gain access to the financial support, speed and fair distribution will be key to ensure our survival.

“We are committed to doing our utmost in order for our staff, our freelance collaborators, who make up a significant part of our work force, and our beautiful building get through the closure and thrive beyond it.”

Nadia Fall is artistic director at Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Michael ShelfordNadia Fall is artistic director at Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Michael Shelford

The bail out is to be made up of £270million in repayable finance and £880m in grants which will be dished out with the help of organisations including Arts Council England and the British Film Institute.

You may also want to watch:

Brick Lane Music Hall founder Vincent Hayes said he felt delighted theatre had been recognised.

The 28 year old Royal Docks based venue has cancelled shows and furloughed staff with some having received redundancy notices.

Vincent Hayes, founder of Brick Lane Music HallVincent Hayes, founder of Brick Lane Music Hall

On the future, Vincent said: “My mantra is always that the show must go on. But public health must come first. Even if I mothball [Brick Lane Music Hall] for a while, it will be here like a butterfly waiting to crawl out of its cocoon and open again.”

But Vincent wondered what would be left of the government bail out with national institutions likely to take the “lion’s share”.

“We have never had grants. We have made a success of this theatre for Newham from humble origins. We’re very proud of the support we get. People want to come, but we can’t ask them to risk their health,” Vincent said.

Theatres, palaces, museums, galleries, live music venues and independent cinemas will be able to apply for a share of the emergency grants and loans.

The money represents “the biggest ever one-off investment in UK culture” and will offer a “lifeline to vital cultural and heritage organisations” hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the government.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Police break up illegal rave on Newham Greenway

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Police break up illegal rave on Newham Greenway

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Patel hopes to prove his worth in Essex middle order

Rishi Patel in batting action for Essex against Yorkshire (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient defender Ekpiteta departs for Blackpool

Marvin Ekpiteta and Theo Robinson battle it out (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham United not expected to rotate squad for Burnley clash

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Newcastle United's Joelinton (behind) battle for the ball

Newham theatre bosses call for £1.5billion support for arts to be shared quickly and fairly

Along with venues up and down the country Brick Lane Music Hall was forced to close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its founder, Vincent Hayes, has welcomed a £1.5billion government bail out for the arts industry. Picture: Colin Grainger

Serving officer and Redbridge and Stratford men charged with conspiracy to acquire criminal property

Five men including a serving officer were charged with conspiracy to acquire criminal property. Picture: PA/Rick Findler