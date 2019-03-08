Search

Advanced search

Former usher returns to Theatre Royal Stratford East as star performer in Our Lady of Kibeho

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 October 2019

Liyah with fellow actor Taz Munya. Picture: Manuel Harlan

Liyah with fellow actor Taz Munya. Picture: Manuel Harlan

Archant

An usher who dreamed of treading the boards is now starring in a powerful play at the theatre where she worked.

Liyah Summers (right) stars as Anathalie alongside Aretha Ayeh (left) and Rima Nsubuga (middle). Picture: Manuel HarlanLiyah Summers (right) stars as Anathalie alongside Aretha Ayeh (left) and Rima Nsubuga (middle). Picture: Manuel Harlan

About eight years ago Liyah Summers was checking tickets at Theatre Royal Stratford East performances but she now has a lead role in current production Our Lady of Kibeho written by Katori Hall.

Liyah, from Leyton, said: "It's really cool to be performing there now. Stratford East is a really beautiful, traditional theatre.

"It has a really responsive, vocal audience with people often shouting out, which I love."

Liyah - who also reviewed Stratford East shows when she was studying - plays Anathalie, one of three girls at Catholic boarding Kibeho College in Rwanda who together became known as "the Trinity" after sharing visions of the Virgin Mary.

Based on a true story, trio Anathalie, Alphonsine and Marie Claire are at first shunned and ridiculed, but are later taken more seriously with a Catholic clergyman visiting to find out more.

However, in one terrible vision the girls are given an apocolyptic warning of levels of violence not seen before in the east African country.

You may also want to watch:

It was a premonition of the 1994 genocide in which up to a million of Rwanda's population were killed by the ruling Hutu government in a bid to wipe out the Tutsi tribe.

On her character, Liyah said: "Anathalie is great. She's very bookish. She doesn't want to cause drama. She's the most religious of all the girls. She takes the visions in her stride straightaway."

Commenting on the play, directed by James Dacre, Liyah said: "What I like about it so much is that there have been so many plays and films about the genocide, but this one shows you life before.

"I like the fact that there's something normal before things go crazy. Katori Hall is also an incredible writer. She's taken a really different approach."

This is Liyah's first job in London since she finished her training at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and The Brit School.

She made her professional debut in the Royal Shakespeare Company's Maydays before going on to star in The Velveteen Rabbit and The Old Curiosity Shop at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham.

Our Lady of Kibeho runs until November 2.

Call the box office on 020 8534 0310 or visit stratfordeast.com

Most Read

‘It smacks you in the face’: Deprivation levels by postcode in Newham revealed

Three areas in Custom House are classed as among the 10pc most deprived in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Calls for Wall End councillor to be suspended over sharing of far right video

Anne Marie Waters of For Britain in a video posted on social media. Picture: AMWaters Media

Do you know this man? Police release image of suspect one year after Manor Park home robbery

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Acid thug gets 20 years after ‘horrifying’ street attack in East Ham

Mohammed Al-Ali was jailed 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Barking man jailed for 15 years for ‘devastating’ acid attack in East Ham

Muhammed Al-Ali and Sahme Mohammed were found guilty of throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

‘It smacks you in the face’: Deprivation levels by postcode in Newham revealed

Three areas in Custom House are classed as among the 10pc most deprived in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Calls for Wall End councillor to be suspended over sharing of far right video

Anne Marie Waters of For Britain in a video posted on social media. Picture: AMWaters Media

Do you know this man? Police release image of suspect one year after Manor Park home robbery

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Acid thug gets 20 years after ‘horrifying’ street attack in East Ham

Mohammed Al-Ali was jailed 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Barking man jailed for 15 years for ‘devastating’ acid attack in East Ham

Muhammed Al-Ali and Sahme Mohammed were found guilty of throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Brill says 100th appearance for O’s was ‘fantastic feeling’ despite draw with Carlisle

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Barts Health and Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Hospital trusts set for £45million extra loan funding from government

Whipps Cross Hospital, Newham Hospital, King George Hospital and Queen's Hospital are all set to benefit from extra capital loan funding from the government. Pictures: Ken Mears and Paul Bennett

Former usher returns to Theatre Royal Stratford East as star performer in Our Lady of Kibeho

Liyah with fellow actor Taz Munya. Picture: Manuel Harlan

‘It was a great community day’: Bike from Boleyn ride hailed a success

Bike from Boleyn works with charity AAA so children can learn to ride and enjoy their first experience of going to a football match. West Ham fan, Jay, aged eight, learned to cycle through the scheme and was excited to join the event. Picture: Rishi Vaja

NewVIc pupils gain insight into government work during Cabinet Office visit

Pupils from NewVIc and St John’s School in Surrey visited 10 Downing Street as part of the 'minister for a day' event. Picture: NewVIc
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists